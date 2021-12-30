The end of 2021 means only one thing.
It’s time to look back on the year that was, and revel in another wacky and wonderful local sports season.
Sure, everything is wacky and wonderful compared to the COVID-19 ravaged year of 2020, but as things slowly return to normal — at least in our Idaho Falls and surrounding area sports bubble — let’s reflect on 2021 and its many highlights with a Post Register Top-9 local sports stories of the year list and a prediction for 2022.
These are in no particular order, but No. 1 probably earns the spot as the top story of the year for the second time in three years.
1. The 2019 Idaho Falls Bandits becoming the first team from Idaho to win the American Legion World Series was a feel-good story. There was a parade, plenty of proclamations from local officials, and a lot of pride that a team from small-town Idaho shined on the national stage.
That would have been good enough for one of those “Remember when ...” stories, but the Bandits weren’t finished. The team that put Idaho Falls on the American Legion map, did it again in 2021, winning the American Legion World Series with a new cast of characters who proved to be as dominant as 2019. Since the 2020 tournament was canceled, the Bandits became just the sixth team in American Legion history to repeat as champions.
2. One story that started in 2021 will actually come to fruition in a few months as the sport of girls wrestling continues to grow. Girls wrestling was officially sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association and will have its own state tournament at the end of the 2021-22 season.
There are still plenty of details to be worked out, but programs have been planning on adding girls teams, coaches and more tournament opportunities as participation increases.
3. Just call them the Super Sophs. Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay and Skyline’s Nelah Roberts had already established themselves among the top runners in Idaho before the cross country season.
Both delivered on those expectations, with Athay winning the 5A boys title and Roberts repeating as 4A girls champion. The sophomores went on to compete at the regional meet and qualify for Eastbay nationals, where they capped the season as two of the top under-classmen in the nation with Athay placing 20th and Roberts 25th.
4. Over the past three years, Rigby has established itself as the top football program in the state. The Trojans have reached the 5A title game three consecutive years and won their second championship in 2021, downing conference rival Highland in convincing fashion.
Coach Armando Gonzalez likes to talk about culture within the program, which starts with discipline and buying into the program. It’s also not bad when the roster is loaded with enough talented players that college signing day becomes a big annual event.
5. Speaking of football powers, Skyline lost plenty of skill players from its 2020 state championship team, and on paper, looked like it would be hard to match that team’s success.
That didn’t stop the Grizzlies. Players stepped up as Skyline finished the season with six consecutive wins on the way to a 20-6 win over Sandpoint in the 4A championship game.
6. Idaho Falls nearly lost a local sports institution when the Chukars were one of the teams selected by Major League Baseball to be cut from its minor league system.
Things looked even worse in 2020 when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
But the boys of summer were back in 2021, sporting a new affiliation and a rejuvenated sense of hope for the future.
Instead of being dropped, the Pioneer League and the Chukars became part of the MLB Partner League. They are no longer affiliated with the Kansas City Royals, but the Chukars and other Pioneer League members operate essentially as independents, but with some backing by MLB.
7. Blackfoot had never won a girls basketball state title, but that changed in 2021.
Things couldn’t have worked out better for first-year head coach Raimee Odum, who took over the program as the pandemic was in full force and everything about the upcoming season was an unknown.
Once the season started, the team’s continued improvement and chemistry was obvious. The Broncos lost 43-16 to Century during the regular season and then beat the Diamondbacks 50-46 in the 4A state title game.
“You always wish for this. You always hope for this,” Odum said after the celebration. “I knew that we had a talented group. We have a really talented group of girls. They are so good to each other. They have great relationships off the court. That’s special.”
8. Skyline’s Gavin Dustin had visions of reaching the podium at the state swimming championships. He was a breakout swimmer two years ago as a freshman, setting a record in the 200 free on the way to a first-place finish. Last year the virtual state meet was a letdown, despite another record performance.
Last year’s state results were based on the times that swimmers put up at their respective district meets, so Dustin officially claimed another state title in the 200 free, although it was obviously a different feeling he said.
“It’s a lot more satisfying to beat someone when you watch them touch after you,” said Dustin. “Last year the people were just numbers on a screen ... I never saw them.”
For the third straight year, Dustin set a state record in the 200 free. He also won the 500 free, placed second in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay as the Grizzlies finished third in the team standings.
9. No area volleyball program has been as dominant as Sugar-Salem, so when coach Cami Dodson said prior to the season that the 2021 team was probably the best she’s had, opponents’ ears probably perked up as their hearts sank.
Loaded with nine seniors, the Diggers again rolled over all-comers from 5A to 4A and dominated 3A, claiming their third consecutive state championship and fifth in the past six years.
Sugar-Salem finished 39-0 and lost just six sets all season.
Dodson retired after the season, ending an 11-year tenure at Sugar-Salem and 20 years overall in coaching.
10. Prediction time. The early part of 2022 will be impacted by COVID-19. It’s already hit professional and college sports hard, so it’s probably inevitable.
Will it be as bad as 2019-2020? Hopefully not, I’m really looking forward to a packed arena for state basketball and some baseball and warm weather in the summer.