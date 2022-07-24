Pocatello took advantage of five errors by Idaho Falls and defeated the Bandits 11-3 Sunday in the American Legion state tournament.
The errors led to seven unearned runs and the Bandits couldn't recover from the early deficit.
The Bandits scored all three of their runs on solo homers by Ryan Horvath, Merit Jones and Nate Rose.
Idaho Falls (28-9-1) will play in an elimination game Monday at 10 a.m.
