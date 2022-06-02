Chukars logo

The Chukars ran their win streak to three straight with a 7-0 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Thursday.

Calvin Estrada homered and knocked in four runs as the Chukars (6-2) took an early lead.

Starter Jake Binder improved to 2-0, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out five.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.

 

