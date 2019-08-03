You know it’s a good day when the trophy you just won is almost as tall as you.
Drayden Johnson was all smiles Saturday night after the 7-year-old out of Fort Hall held on for dear life and rode his sheep for a mutton bustin’ record of 90 points at the War Bonnet Roundup at Sandy Downs.
Sometimes the pre-rodeo competition is the most intense, but it provides a good glimpse of what the future could hold for War Bonnet. Even for a 7-year-old.
After a few of the early competitors fell off during their rides, Johnson had no trouble staying on as the sheep took off toward the left side of the arena, kicking up dust the whole way.
“Last year I got third place, I wondered next year if I can get first place,” Johnson said. “I got first.”
Johnson added he was probably more excited about the BB gun he won because he’s never had a BB gun.
“He really talked about it all week long,” said his mother Linda Rodriguez. “He said ‘Mom, I’m going to get first.’ He kept talking about how the trophy was so much bigger and he really set out for that. He waited for that last night and did it.”
Some of the mutton bustin’ riders (and parents) get emotional when they fall off. Rodriguez said she’s prepared.
“I have faith in him, in all his sports I back him up 110 percent,” she said. “He has his mind set on what he wants. I just tell him, ‘Don’t be crying when you fall off. Hang on tight.’”
She noted that when Johnson was 4, he already had his mind set on bigger rides.
“The very first time he was supposed to mutton bust, he didn’t get on because they had a tame bull in there and he cried and climbed on the gate and wanted to ride that bull,” she said. “That’s when I knew I had to keep him in it. I told him ‘You’re little right now so you have to ride the sheep until you’re ready to move up and get to the bull.’”
So there may be a bull rider from Fort Hall at War Bonnet in about a decade or so.
Collin Williams, 15, had been riding bulls for seven years and had an impressive performance in Saturday’s mini-bulls competition.
After getting bucked off by a mini bull named Bandit at a previous rodeo, the two met again on Saturday. Williams stayed on this time and received a score of 82 points.
For most of the young competitors at War Bonnet, the eventual goal is to see how far they can go in the sport. Williams is no different.
“It’s a fun sport for me and I’ve always wanted to make it to the World Finals,” he said.
The bulls won most of the battles on Saturday, but Williams was confident, he said.
“The way he came out of the chute I had the feeling I can do this … it was time to get payback.”
Like Johnson, Williams said he’s ready for the future. He competes in high school rodeo for District 4 and advanced to the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo in steer wresting.