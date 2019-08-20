POCATELLO — Idaho State cornerbacks coach Kam Yancy has big plans for his experienced pair of starters this season.
"This year, we're playing a lot more man (coverage). We haven't done that in the past," Yancy said. "We don't have to be as relaxed this year. Last year, we played a lot of coverages that kind of hide deficiencies, but this year we'll be able to open it up and be more aggressive in the pass game."
The increased degree of difficulty is exciting for seniors Anthony Ricks, who's going into his sixth year after receiving a medical hardship waiver, and Caleb Brown.
"Obviously, you have to work through the kinks of the first couple years, and now it's senior year. I've got a good year under my belt last year, and now it's just confidence," Brown said. "We're going out, we're turning up, we're having fun with everything that we do, just trying to enjoy this last year and trying to go out on top."
With Ricks and Brown going into their second full season as a starting pair, the cornerbacks are in an interesting position this year.
Having two seniors who both started a year ago gives the Bengals, on paper, one of the most experienced and capable duos in the Big Sky Conference.
That's balanced against the fact that Idaho State actually played very poorly against the pass a year ago, giving up 246.6 yards per game through the air, next-to-last in the Big Sky.
It's harsh to lay all, or maybe even most, of that at the feet of the corners — a pass rush that finished ninth in the conference in sacks certainly didn't help.
But Ricks, Brown and Yancy all know they need to be better in 2019.
"We want to improve from last year, just kind of take more initiative ourselves," Ricks said. "Every rep, really being critical on ourselves. No more plays off, no more excuses, we need to be critical on ourselves every down, every drive. (We need to be) really thinking about our assignments, really thinking about our techniques and everything we need to do, and just executing and being great."
For Ricks, the final year of his career holds extra weight.
The 5-foot-9 graduate student from San Marcos, California, is the last remaining player on ISU's roster who was also on the team in 2014, which was the last year the Bengals won more than six games.
He redshirted that year before appearing in nine games the next year as a redshirt freshman, recording his first career interception that year as well.
As a sophomore, he played in every game and looked like a potential future all-conference player, finishing with 47 tackles and 12 passes defended. The latter number was tied for fourth in the Big Sky Conference.
He then had 10 tackles in the first game of the 2017 season against Western Oregon before missing the rest of the season with an injury.
He returned last year with 35 tackles and five pass breakups in 11 games.
Despite thinking that he had a very good chance of gaining another year of eligibility when he applied for a medical hardship waiver, Ricks was relieved when he got approval late in the spring.
"I have to thank compliance and everyone who helped me, because it was just a blessing to be able to come back and be able to do this even more," Ricks said. "Not many people get this opportunity, so I'm very lucky."
As someone who was in the program during the last real high for Idaho State football and has been through the tough years since, only to see the team back on the upswing last year, Ricks is excited to see what the Bengals can accomplish this year.
"One of the coolest things I can say about it is just seeing how the program is changing, seeing how things are done differently, how we've been trying to improve things, how things have improved," Ricks said. "And so it's been a really interesting experience, and a really cool experience."
Brown, meanwhile, saw playing time from his first year on campus, playing in a combined 19 games with 32 total tackles over his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Last year, he stepped into the starting lineup for the first time and instantly made his name as a play maker, tying for the team lead in both interceptions (with three) and, weirdly, sacks (with two).
Brown said the experience has really upped his confidence going into his senior year.
"When you know what you're doing, when you know you've been out there, then you can really go out and really focus on the technique and go out and just have fun with it," Brown said. "I think that's something that last year brought me, because the other two years, I was able to play a little bit, but it's a little different when you have a full year under your belt."
Likely still behind them, at least at the start of the year, is junior Oregon State transfer Jay Irvine, who came into the program with a lot of hype after starting four games in four seasons at OSU.
"He's been good," Yancy said. "The transition's been kind of slow. Skillfully, he's elite, but the learning curve is intense. So, he's getting better."
Yancy did say that Irvine's presence will allow ISU to put a five-defensive-back nickel package on the field, something the Bengals haven't been able to do much in recent years.
Even lower down on the depth chart, Idaho State has experience at the position with Colton Bennion, a senior, and Pocatello High School alumnus Colton Belnap, a junior, both of whom saw sporadic action last year.
Yancy even noted that Keithan Gooden, a 5-foot-9 freshman from Calabasas, California, who picked the Bengals over offers from Colorado, Colorado State and Iowa State, has looked good, will likely travel with the team this year, and could see some playing time.
It's definitely a deep unit, but the corners know none of that will matter if they can't rise to the challenge this year and make a difference on the stat sheet.
"I'm looking forward to the season," Ricks said. "Everybody is looking forward to their senior season. It's their last time, you know. Definitely for my senior season, looking forward to really laying it all out, and I'm excited to see the guys and the team. I feel very confident in this team, with how everybody's been working this entire camp ... I'm definitely confident in (head) coach (Rob) Phenicie, I trust our position coaches to put us all in the right spot. I'm excited to see us now put all the pieces together and go out there and show what we can really do in this conference. And not even the conference, the nation."