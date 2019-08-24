POCATELLO — Last November, Weber State came to Pocatello and tore up Idaho State’s offensive line, recording seven sacks among 13 total tackles for loss in a 26-13, season-ending win that torpedoed ISU’s last chance of making the FCS playoffs.
The stats alone are attention-grabbing. The seven sacks surrendered were nearly a quarter of ISU’s season total of 31, and more than one in every five plays the Bengals ran ended up in their own backfield.
It was a humbling performance for an experienced Idaho State O-line, and this year, with four of the five starters back for the final year of their career — and another season-ending date with the Wildcats on the schedule — they’re motivated to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“I think we’ve honestly used that in the weight room over the summer, waking up at 6:30, doing mad drills, running around, fall camp right now,” left guard Jacob Molenaar said. “Every time we’re lollygagging, Weber State comes up, and I feel like we’re really taking these big strides to where that’s not going to happen again. That’s kind of our motivation right now, is the one game, we were just like, man, we were better than that.”
This year’s line has the potential to be one of the best Idaho State has seen in a long time.
Molenaar and center Dallen Collins are going into their fourth consecutive year starting next to each other. Molenaar has played in all 33 games since 2016, while Collins has missed just two, both in 2017.
On the right side, tackle Dakota Wilson will be starting for the third straight year, and guard Preston Holfeltz is going into his second year as the starter after transferring from Snow College prior to the 2018 season.
With those four, plus Brian Fineanganofo at left tackle, the group paved the way last year for one of the best offenses in the Big Sky Conference. Idaho State’s marks of 494.9 yards per game and 6.6 yards per play were both second in the conference to Eastern Washington.
“We’ve got a senior group, a veteran group,” first-year offensive line coach Mike Philipp said. “I think, in terms of having a veteran group, we can kind of bend the rules a little bit, in terms of our playbook. They can handle a little bit more.”
The presumed fifth starter is sophomore left tackle Jack-Eli Tufono, who’s also not completely new to the group.
He started the first three games last year when Fineanganofo was out with an injury.
“It was a little bit sketchy in the beginning just because I was a redshirt freshman coming in, starting my first three games in college,” Tufono said. “But having four other guys next to me who know what they’re doing, have been in the system for three years, started 30-something games before, it just helps me step in and be confident and trust the guys next to me. They’re going to do their job, so I can do my job as well.”
After playing at around 275 pounds last year — small for a left tackle — Tufono said that he was closer to 290 in fall camp, helping him push opponents off the ball while also maintaining the athleticism that Philipp called some of the best on the team.
The chemistry that the starters have built over the years is especially important in a unit where communication, spoken and unspoken, is more valuable than it is nearly everywhere else on the field.
“It’s nice that we’ve all played together,” Molenaar said. “With Jack, I know what he’s going to be thinking, is he going to be there, can I leave this guy, is he going to pick him up, can I just go over here? That goes a very long way. You’ll see in any college team, lines that have played together run the ball and pass very, very well, and it’s not just because of the coaches or great players. That chemistry is not something you can teach, you have to build it.”
Behind them, the next generation of Bengal O-linemen is coming into focus.
Philipp mentioned center Terron Carey, guards John Perko, Zion Dixon and Jake Wilkerson, and tackle Jacob Angel as players who have caught his eye in fall camp.
If things go well this year, though, those names will just be depth, and the experience and talent of the starters will have the ISU offense marching up and down the field — and possibly all the way to redemption against Weber State.
“I’m excited,” Molenaar said. “You know, watching film the last few days, especially now that we’re all in stride, you know, I bet we could play a game tomorrow and I bet we’d put up some pretty good numbers. We’re all just really excited, I can see it. We’re done hitting our own guys. We’ve been doing it for eight months, so we’re ready to get some other bodies in there and start putting up points, let the Big Sky know what we’re all about.”