March 20, 2020
ASHTON, Idaho — As of Monday, March 23, Fall River Electric Cooperative has restricted access by the public to each of the Cooperative’s three front offices located in Ashton, Driggs and West Yellowstone. This action is following recommendations from the CDC as well as local and state agencies and is in response to the COVID-19 virus. This step will have absolutely no impact on the power supplied to our members but will ensure critical business operations continue without interruption.
Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “The health and safety of our members and our staff are paramount in continuing to provide reliable, low-cost power to our members. With that in mind and with our efforts to follow local and state guidelines, we have temporarily closed our front offices to our members and the general public.” The management team of the Cooperative will reassess the impact of the coronavirus situation on a weekly basis to determine when this closure might be lifted or whether additional measures will be necessary. Case went onto say, “Most importantly, our members can expect Fall River to continue to provide exceptional service while we focus on maintaining a healthy workforce, and keeping key personnel – such as line workers and member service representatives available to our membership.”
For members who have been making payments in-person at Fall River’s offices, there are several ways to do so remotely. Visit www.fallriverelectric.com to set up payments by credit card, debit card or ACH payments from your checking account. You can also pay using the Fall River Electric app or by phone when calling 1.800.632.5726 anytime 24/7. Cash payments can also be made by using the dropbox outside each office.
To help during this pandemic, Fall River Electric will not disconnect electrical service to any member.
If your employment is directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus, please contact one of our friendly Member Services representatives and discuss what arrangements can be made concerning payment of future energy bills. Members can also request the help of Fall River Helping Hands, which is Fall River Electric’s energy assistance organization established to provide financial assistance for the payment of energy bills.
Members should not be alarmed by this slight change in operations and can be assured that because of the exceptional financial and operational condition of the Co-op, Fall River Electric is positioned to continue to provide reliable power.
During this time, we caution members, and the general public, to be on the lookout for suspicious emails and phone calls by persons impersonating Fall River employees or coronavirus focused charitable organizations. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of opportunities like this virus to attempt to defraud households and businesses when we are otherwise preoccupied. Fall River Electric will never make threats or demand immediate payment to avoid disconnection. If you receive any call of this nature, hang up and call Fall River Electric at 800.632.5726.
About Fall River Electric
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing over 17,000 connections in portions of three states including eastern Idaho, western Wyoming and southwest Montana. Fall River is committed to safely and economically provide reliable power and other services which bring value to its membership.
For more information visit, www.fallriverelectric.com.