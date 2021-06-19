Matt Feinstein grinned and pointed to the first-base side of a sellout crowd, crossing home plate on one of the happiest days of his baseball life. His second home run of the night, a no-doubt three-run shot to right-center, had just given Idaho Falls a 10-run lead on Boise. On his way into the dugout, Feinstein exchanged euro-steps with Thomas DeBonville.
If you didn’t know Feinstein turned 24 on Friday, when the Chukars throttled the Hawks in a 16-7 win before a record crowd at Melaleuca Field, well, the proof was on the right fielder’s face.
“I would rank that No. 1 in performances,” Feinstein said, “and No. 1 in birthdays.”
Feinstein could hardly do wrong on Friday. He walked his first time up. He launched a two-run homer on his second. On his third at-bat, he laced an RBI single into right field. An inning later, he deposited that three-run shot over an advertisement in right-center field, the kind of bomb that felt gone before it was.
Then, in the sixth, Feinstein threaded another RBI single, this one to right field. The Chukars took a 13-6 lead. All told, Feinstein went 4-for-5 with six RBI.
For Feinstein, the outing was a lot of things, but it wasn’t out of the ordinary. He entered Friday hitting .456, which ranked third in the Pioneer League, and he carried a .573 OBP, tops in the league. Those numbers will spike after Friday. He’s the team’s best hitter, which is becoming clearer by the day.
The good news for the Chukars (14-10) is that on Friday, his teammates gave him a run for his money.
Idaho Falls blew the game open in the middle innings. The Chukars scored three in the fourth, thanks to timely hits from Steve Barmakian, Webb Little and Feinstein. In the fifth, the hosts brought 11 to the plate. Feinstein went yard. So did catcher Brady West, who also doubled in the second, part of a four-hit night.
“We feel like any night, we’ve got guys — even guys on the bench — that can come in and produce,” Feinstein said. “We’ve got guys who are not giving up at-bats, not afraid to shorten up and go the other way. They’ll grind it out, work a walk. Just take what the pitcher’s giving them.”
If the game ever seemed over, this was the point in the night. The Chukars took an 11-0 lead into the sixth. As far as blowouts go, this one seemed like a big one.
It began to unravel an inning later. Boise scored a whopping sixth in the sixth. The Hawks chased Chukars starter Joe Slocum, whose final line looked like this: 5 innings, 4 runs (2 earned), four hits, one walk and three strikeouts. He earned the win, moving to 2-0 on the season, but things grew shaky in the inning.
After Yeison Medina managed just two outs, reliever Mason Alexander stabilized things. He got the Chukars out of the inning. Meanwhile, Idaho Falls’ offense roared back to life, generating two runs in the sixth frame and three in the eighth. That was enough to put a 4-hour game to rest.
“A win’s a win for us,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “With Medina, we’re really just a pitch away from getting out of that sixth inning. Joe pitched great, but he sat for so long — we scored sixth in the bottom of the fifth. I think that had an impact on him.”
With the win, the Chukars secured a series win against the Hawks. They’ve won two straight. Boise took Game 1 of the series on Wednesday before Idaho Falls rebounded with wins on Thursday and Friday.
If there’s a bigger picture for the Chukars, it’s this: They will have to show some mettle to compete for the playoff spot they want. Their next series, a three-game home set against Missoula starting Saturday, is of critical importance.
That’s because the Chukars need to keep pace with the Paddleheads — they entered Friday six games back in the Northern Division standings — to maintain second place, which assures them a spot in a one-game divisional playoff game come later this summer. If Idaho Falls overtakes Missoula, that game will take place at Melaleuca Field, as will the Chukars’ potential future playoff games.
That’s Idaho Falls' most immediate concern. This series will go a long way in determining how the playoff picture unfolds.
Some 30 minutes after the game, his legs crossed on a sofa in the clubhouse, Gardner Jr. pondered what he wanted to get out of the series. He grinned wide.
“Two wins,” he laughed.