Things didn't quite turn out as hoped for a pair of Idaho high school cowboys who entered the Short Go-Round on Thursday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
First there was Cooper Cooke, who entered the Short Go-Round in second place behind Mason Stuller of Oregon and only needed to make a ride and post a better score than Stuller to claim the national title in bareback riding.
Cooke, from Victor, didn't quite make the eight seconds on a tough horse and fell to 17th overall in the standings.
Teammate Kelby Schneiter had a good ride in the Short Go-Round and moved up to 10th in the event. He started out in 19th overall.
Cooper Duffin, from Pocatello, who entered the Short Go-Round in fourth place in the tie down roping event, also ran into trouble in the final event of the NHSFR, dropping to 13th. Idaho State champion Waid Dalton moved up to fifth place overall after starting out in 10th place.
Overall, the Idaho Team placed in ninth among the more than 40 teams that participated.
The boy's team finished ninth as well and the girl's team checked in with a 14th place finish overall.
Top Idaho finishers in the various events:
Barrel Racing – Isabella Manning of Kuna finished 19th overall.
Boys Cow Cutting- Will Brackett of Three Creek, ID finished in 27th place.
Break Away Roping – Halle Burch of Jordan Valley, OR finished in 88th place.
Girls Cutting – Kate Budge of Kelly, WY finished in 14th place.
Goat Tying – Laynee Gregerson of Malta, ID finished in 13th place.
Pole Bending – Macey Fillmore of Rexburg, ID and Sugar-Salem High School finished in 23rd place.
Steer Wrestling – Whitt Smith of Lewiston, UT finished in 38th place.
Team Roping – Dawson Cummings and Jackson Cummings of Murtaugh, ID finished in 13th place.
Reined Cow Horse – Kyler Erickson of Rigby, ID finished in 17th place.
Note: Tie down Roper Nick Chappell of Blackfoot missed the Short Go-Round and finished in 52nd place overall in the standings, but won the prestigious Claude Mullins Memorial Scholarship which is worth $5,000.