The Idaho Falls Bandits look to make American Legion history be becoming the first team to win three consecutive World Series titles.
The World Series begins Thursday at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
Here’s a by-the-numbers glimpse of the Bandits and the World Series.
5,400: According to the American Legion, there are more than 5,400 teams in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
6: The number of teams that have won back-to-back World Series titles, including the Bandits last summer.
0: The number of teams that have won three consecutive World Series titles.
5: All five of the Bandits’ wins in the Northwest Regional tournament were by one run, including the 6-5 championship win over Cheyenne in which RJ Woods homered in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and Conner Hall knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
9: Number of pitchers the Bandits used in the regional tournament.
4: Number of pitchers who picked up wins, including Dax Whitney, who recorded two.
8: Returning Bandit players who were part of last year’s championship team.
1: Returning player on last year’s team, Kai Howell.
3. Teams making their first trip to the ALWS — Troy (Ala.), Camden (S.C.) and League City (Tex.).
3. Number of teams with previous championships: The Bandits (2), Midland (Mich.) and Omaha with one.
2,060: Miles from Idaho Falls to Shelby, N.C.
2015: According the the American Legion, the closest a team has come to a 3-peat was in 2015 when Brooklawn Post 72, which was runner-up in 2012 and won titles in 2013 and 2014, finished tied for third at the 2015 ALWS.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
