Grayson Nelson signing letter of intent to Columbia Basin JC
Grayson Nelson of Firth, flanked by his parents and family, signs his letter of intent to attend Columbia Basin.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

FIRTH – Firth senior basketball player Grayson Nelson made his choice and committed to Columbia Basin on Wednesday. 

“It just seemed like a good fit for me,” Nelson said. “They offered me a full tuition scholarship and I will also be eligible for some work study and it will fulfill a dream for me to play college basketball.”

The out of state tuition, worth in the neighborhood of $6,200, will get Nelson on the road to his higher education goals. Nelson plans on studying Geometric Engineering which is the precursor to surveying.

Nelson is expected to play either a 4 or 3 in the Hawks' program. Columbia Basin had a 5-23 record this past season and will look to build with a strong recruiting class. Nelson suffered an arm and wrist injury in January against West Jefferson and missed the last part of the Cougars. 

“Hopefully I will be able to get in, work hard on my game, and make a contribution right away,” Nelson said. “I would like to be able to move on to the next level when I am done with my first two years of play.”

Nelson was a four-year letterman at Firth, where he led the team in scoring and rebounding this past season.

