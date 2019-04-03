FIRTH – Firth senior basketball player Grayson Nelson made his choice and committed to Columbia Basin on Wednesday.
“It just seemed like a good fit for me,” Nelson said. “They offered me a full tuition scholarship and I will also be eligible for some work study and it will fulfill a dream for me to play college basketball.”
The out of state tuition, worth in the neighborhood of $6,200, will get Nelson on the road to his higher education goals. Nelson plans on studying Geometric Engineering which is the precursor to surveying.
Nelson is expected to play either a 4 or 3 in the Hawks' program. Columbia Basin had a 5-23 record this past season and will look to build with a strong recruiting class. Nelson suffered an arm and wrist injury in January against West Jefferson and missed the last part of the Cougars.
“Hopefully I will be able to get in, work hard on my game, and make a contribution right away,” Nelson said. “I would like to be able to move on to the next level when I am done with my first two years of play.”
Nelson was a four-year letterman at Firth, where he led the team in scoring and rebounding this past season.