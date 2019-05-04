FIRTH – A pair of strong pitching performances led the Firth Lady Cougars to a pair of wins over the Challis-Mackay Lady Rivercats and secured the two seed in the upcoming District 6, 2A softball tournament that will have the Cougars taking on the North Fremont Huskies on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the West Jefferson softball field.
With Kelsey Cardenas taking the ball from coach Elda Park in the first game as she strode to the circle, the game was over almost before it started.
Cardenas was masterful, going a strong three innings and shutting out the Rivercats, while the Cougars’ offense did the rest.
The Cougars scored three runs in the first and added 12 more in the second to easily down the Rivercats by the final of 15-0.
Cardenas only allowed a single hit in the game and although she only had two strikeouts, the defense did the rest for the Cougars.
Offensively, Maisle Adams and McKenna Hogan each had two hits in the game, while Cardenas had four runs batted in to lead the team in that category. Adams and Hailey Barker would each have a pair or runs batted in to support Cardenas’ output.
In the second game, it was all about Megan Jolley as she would shut out the Rivercats in another shortened affair by the final of 19-0.
Jolley was powerful from the circle once again as she controlled the strike zone and did not allow a single run to cross the plate in the mercy rule shortened contest.
The offense was again strong for the Cougars and the defense was also good, not allowing the Rivercats to get a run across the plate.
Tournament play will begin play on Monday. In addition to the Cougars playing the Huskies at 1 p.m., West Jefferson will take on Ririe in a 3 p.m. contest.
On Wednesday, the winners will meet and the losers will meet in an elimination game.
The district title game is slated for Thursday at 3 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state tournament and the loser advancing to a state play-in contest on Saturday in Pocatello against the second place team from District 5.