FIRTH – Most people knew that the Firth Cougars were going to be talented this year, but they were also going to be a very young team. It probably wasn't fair to the players to schedule the defending 2A state champion West Side for their opening game a week ago and although they were able to get on the scoreboard first, the experienced Pirates took over from there and beat the Cougars.
That was then and this is now as Firth showed it learned a lot in a week's time, like how to finish plays, finish drives and never ever give up on defense.
All of those lessons were learned in the past seven days and the end result was a 48-0 victory over Soda Springs.
Not only did the defense pitch a shut out, they did it in a fashion that would make any defensive coach proud. They gang tackled, they rushed and tackled the passer for losses on numerous occasions, they hounded the wide receivers and contested every pass, they recovered fumbles and they even had a pick six as they forced a running clock in the fourth quarter.
A couple of penalties kept the Cougars out of the end zone in the first quarter, but the defense showed the Cardinals that it was going to be along night.
“We didn't have a bad game a week ago, but we did make mistakes at all the wrong times,” coach Jordan Bartlett said. “We worked on a few things and shored up a few holes in our defense and we feel real good about tonight's outcome. We respect Soda Springs and we know that they are much better than they showed us tonight.”
It all starts with quarterback Gage Vasquez who can run (over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns), pass (over 150 yards passing and kept drives alive all night long) and he even can step up defensively (a pick six in the final minutes of the game) and he played mistake free and led his team to the win.
Vasquez, who is only a sophomore, also made some of the players around him better as well and it showed with the strong running game that the Cougars employed from the outset.
Running backs Kyle Jacobsen and Wyatt Nelson and Jason Tucker all scored touchdowns and Vasquez was able to get the ball into the hands of wide receivers Taedyn Jacobson, Angel Arriaga, Alex Vasquez and Trent Telford. Starting running back Sam Park was sidelined with an ankle sprain.
“We all got together as a team and made some commitments to each other in the past week,” Jacobsen said. “Tonight we showed what we are capable of and we just have to execute.”
Next up for the Cougars is a home contest against Bear Lake out of the South East Idaho Conference on Friday night with a kick off of 7 pm.
Soda Springs 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Firth 0 20 14 14 -- 48
Second quarter
F - 1 run by Wyatt Nelson (kick good), 11:01
F - 1 run by Gage Vasquez (run failed), 3:01
F - 8 yard pass from Gage Vasquez to Kyle Jacobsen 8 pass from Gage Vasquez (kick good)
Third quarter
F - 28 run by Gage Vasquez, (kick good), 8:52
F - 7:00, 1 yard run by Jason Tucker, (kick good), 7:00
Fourth quarter
F - 1 yard run by Jason Tucker, (kick good), 10:57
F - 6:08, 42 interception return Gage Vasquez, (kick good), 6:08