The state football playoffs now enter the semifinal stage, with five District 6 teams remaining in the hunt for championships.
Rigby easily handled Eagle in a 5A showdown Friday night, as Trojan quarterback Keegan Thompson ran for 132 yards and three scores and passed for 159 yards and a touchdown. Brigham Youngstrom ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Rigby (8-1) broke open a 14-14 tie with a 21-point second quarter on the way to a 56-28 victory.
The Trojans travel west to face state No. 1 Rocky Mountain on Friday.
State No. 1s Sugar-Salem (3A), North Fremont (2A) and Lost Rivers (1A Division 1) had little trouble advancing to their respective semifinals.
The Diggers (8-1) built a 40-0 lead at the half and downed Gooding 47-20 on Thursday night. Sugar-Salem rushed for 361 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per run.
Sugar-Salem takes on Snake River Saturday at noon in Holt Arena.
North Fremont, another team that likes to run the ball, overcame a slow start to pull away from New Plymouth 44-19.
Riggen Cordingley and Deshon Wheeler combined for 337 rushing yards in the victory as the Huskies improved to 10-0.
They’ll play at McCall-Donnelly on Friday.
In 4A, Blackfoot welcomed the return of running back Teegan Thomas, who’s missed the past month with an injury.
The Broncos (10-1) ran their win streak to nine straight with a 42-14 win over Minico as Thomas ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
The 4A District 6 champions play at Nampa on Friday.
Lost Rivers built on a 42-0 halftime lead and defeated Clearwater Valley 56-8 to reach the 1ADI semifinals and keep its undefeated season going.
Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said they were wary of Clearwater Valley’s run game after one of their players ran for 340 yards in a win over Kamiah the previous week.
Bridger Hansen completed four of four passes for 111 yards, including a touchdown pass to Sage Cummins to start Lost Rivers’ second drive of the game, and Keyan Cummins surpassed 100 yards on five carries. The Rams scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Snake River defeated Teton 34-14 in an all-eastern Idaho 3A quarterfinal Friday.
It was the second meeting between the teams, but Snake River took the win this time. Teton defeated Snake River 12-6 on Oct. 4 in Driggs.
The Panthers led 21-0 at halftime Friday. Dusty Hess and Carson Reiley scored for Teton early in the third quarter and with five minutes left in the game.