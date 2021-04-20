The USA Gymnastics Region 2 Championships were held Thursday-Sunday in Helena, Montana, hosted by Gym 406 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The building hadn’t been used for an event in more than a year, save for except COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Across four days, more than 900 athletes from Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Hawaii and Alaska, ranging in skill levels from level 6 to level 10, competed for a chance to qualify for Western nationals.
The five Mighty Tucks gymnasts — the local Idaho Falls Training Center gymnastics team — who competed Levels 7 and 9 this competition season all qualified and were invited to compete. However, Brooklyn Lambert was not able to compete due to an injury.
Level 7, Amelia Frerichs: Vault 8.675, Bars 6th 9.300, Beam 8th 9.375, Floor 9.325, AA 36.375; Lillian Wheeler: Vault 8.850, Bars 7.925, Beam 6th 9.425, Floor 9th 9.450, AA 35.650; Saige Weight: Vault 2nd 9.200, Bars 6th 9.350, Beam 8.800, Floor 9.300, AA 6th 36.650.
Level 9, Natalee Schneider: Vault 2nd 9.300, Bars 4th 9.275, Beam 5th 8.925, Floor 5th 9.400, AA 3rd 36.900.
Schneider has qualified to compete at Western Nationals May 7-9 in Coralville, Iowa. Only seven athletes per region per age division qualify.