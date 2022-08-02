BSU Spring FOOTBALL01.JPG
Buy Now

Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm scoops up a loose ball during the spring game in April.

 Jake King/For the Idaho Press

Andy Avalos stood in front of the media on Monday, two days before he embarks on his second fall camp as head coach of his alma mater. He was bouncing behind the podium, almost jittery to answer in action all the questions that arose after Boise State’s unceremonious finish to last season.

Since the Broncos finished 7-5 and endured all the noise that springs up when a perennial power limps to its worst finish in over two decades, Avalos and his staff have done a lot of talking. About the revitalized culture and the vocal veterans and areas of improvement and all the other cliches that should become posters inside classrooms.

BSU Spring FOOTBALL30.JPG
Buy Now

Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak (4) passes the ball to a teammate during the spring game.

Recommended for you