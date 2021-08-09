BOISE – Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said five practices has not been enough time for Hank Bachmeier or Jack Sears to separate themselves in the battle for the starting quarterback spot.
He also opened the curtain with some rare insight as to why.
Avalos hinted at COVID-19 protocols keeping the Broncos from doing much offense vs. defense in the first two practices and also said Sears didn’t participate in Sunday’s practice due to a minor leg injury.
“In fairness to you guys, we were a little limited the first two practices in the activities – you guys haven’t been out there – we were a little limited in the activities we could actually do in terms of going against each other,” Avalos said.
Boise State allowed the media to watch about 40 minutes of Sunday’s practice from the stands inside Albertsons Stadium. Sears was suited up but didn’t participate in most drills. He tossed a few footballs lightly during one drill but it was mostly Bachmeier and third-stringer Taylen Green getting all the reps.
“You guys were out there today and you guys saw Jack was a little limited,” Avalos said. “Jack will be back soon. Jack has been practicing. I don’t want you guys to think he hasn’t been. Jack has been practicing, something came up in yesterday’s practice but we feel like he’ll be ready to roll after the day off (Monday).”
Avalos knew the quarterback questions would be coming Sunday, touching on them in the opening question about the first five days of camp.
“Obviously I’m sure everybody is going to have questions about the quarterbacks,” Avalos said. “Everyone wants to know about Hank and Jack and all that.”
Avalos said recently there was no timeline on deciding a starting quarterback. He said there would come a time in camp where the play on the field makes the decision for them. Five practices apparently hasn’t been enough time for that to happen yet – especially with other factors at play.
“No, it hasn’t been (enough time),” Avalos said.
Bachmeier is 11-2 as the starter the past two seasons but has missed eight games due to two different injuries and a bout with COVID-19. He’s passed for 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 starts, and holds the impressive comeback win at Florida State in his first career game.
Sears transferred from USC and had the best individual game last season, completing 17 of 20 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a road win at Air Force in place of Bachmeier. But he was injured early in the next game against BYU and didn’t play again all season.
“It’s a challenge every day to go out there and go against our defense and the schemes and what they are doing, but they are both battling,” Avalos said. “Both those guys in the first couple days of camp, they have grown from the spring time — how they operate the offense is way different, way different.
“How they are able to communicate and handle the pre-snap, they have the new role of handling and setting the protections and working though that which is awesome for them because it requires them to know more about the fronts and see where the pressure is coming from and deal those cards before the snap. They are doing a much better job. It’s cool to see.”