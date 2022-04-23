Under a sunny April sky, Charlie Ragle strolled past the food trucks, under the awning and through the doors of Holt Arena, the place where dozens of Idaho State football coaches have come and gone. Most have left under losing circumstances. Few are remembered fondly. What makes Ragle different?
Then he walked down the ramp and slipped into a side room, ready to chat about Saturday’s spring scrimmage, which included drills and games and more. He chuckled as he shared his first thoughts: “Still undefeated, baby.”
In a few months, he’ll have to put that record on the line. For now, ISU has only played ISU, so Ragle has a point. The question is this: What did he make of Saturday’s events, the culmination of the Bengals’ four weeks of spring ball?
In five takeaways, here are the answers. Remember, though: It’s April. Lots can change between now and September.
1. The quarterback battle is coming down to Tyler Vander Waal and Hunter Hays
In recent months, Idaho State’s quarterback situation has been in flux. Vander Waal started last year, but in the third game of the season, he went down with what turned into a season-ending shoulder injury. That pressed Hays and Sagan Gronauer into action, a necessary experiment that never exactly worked out.
Things are becoming more clear now. Vander Waal might have the upper hand, but according to Ragle, he’s right there with Hays, who completed 55% of his passes 1,091 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.
On Saturday, both took reps with the first-teamers, which is the best evidence to support Ragle’s statement. On one sequence, Vander Waal faked a handoff and took it into the end zone on a keeper. On another, Hays unfurled a screen pass to running back Raiden Hunter, who won a foot race to the end zone. They both look capable. It’ll just be a little bit until one establishes himself as the starter.
“I think we’ve got two really good quarterbacks,” Ragle said. “It’s gonna be a heck of a battle all the way through fall camp. It’ll probably go right up until before we start that first week, because both those guys are competitors, and they’re doing a heck of a job. I think you saw that today.
“I think it’s pretty close. One guy’s had his moments and one’s had his moments… They’ve done a real nice job. It’s a good problem to have.”
Sounds like the Idaho State QB battle is coming down to Tyler Vander Waal and Hunter Hays. Here’s @TVDub_ on the competition: “If it’s me or Hunter out there, we’re gonna push each other to be better no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/jVxNiwZ0oj— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) April 23, 2022
2. Idaho State’s offensive line is coming together… mostly
In late March, before Idaho State opened spring practice, Ragle made one thing abundantly clear: His team needed to shore up its offensive line. Not only had the Bengals lost a couple players to graduation, but the ones returning made up a line that struggled mightily last season.
Well, things are starting to come together on that front. Saturday’s starters included returning center Terron Carey — who briefly went down with an apparent ankle injury that Ragle called minor — plus Tyler Clemons, John Perko and Avery Demmons, a transfer from Arkansas State.
“There’s no doubt Coach (Ryan) Payne has gotten that offensive line better in the course of 13, 14 practices,” Ragle said. “But we lack depth. We still have some guys that are out from surgeries in the winter time, so we’re not real deep. And we’ve gotta get a few more guys in there before we play this fall, to help enhance that depth and raise the talent in that room too.”
Translation: Returning starter Jacob Angel is out with a knee injury that will keep him on the shelf for several more weeks. Plus, the Bengals are still recruiting offensive linemen. In a phone conversation with the Journal on Thursday, Ragle shared that the team wants to land two offensive linemen, preferably ones that can made immediate impacts this season.
We will see how that shakes out in the months to come.
3. ISU’s offense handles the defense, but things have been balanced this spring
At one point in Saturday’s scrimmage, Idaho State’s offense debuted a trick play. Hays dropped back and lasered a sideways pass to receiver Christian Fredericksen, who unloaded a pass downfield to receiver Xavier Guillory for a touchdown. The Bengals in black spilled onto the field, celebrating like they had just won a conference title. Pretty fun moment.
The ISU defensive back in coverage on that play: Sophomore cornerback Josh Alford.
“He just made an incredible catch,” Alford said. “Freddie threw a great ball. He just made a tremendous catch. It was 50-50, and I live for those moments. I wanna go against X every rep. We have great receivers, but I feel like X, he could really be special this year. So going against him every rep, especially that, those are moments you live for as a corner.”
The truth is that Alford’s group dropped the “redzone lockout” portion of the scrimmage in an 18-0 blowout. Not even Alford denied that the Bengals’ defense struggled on Saturday. Vander Waal and Hays both lasered passes through the defense.
Jake Sanders to DeMonte Horton for a nice catch pic.twitter.com/Z8IFxziRs0— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) April 23, 2022
That’s the thing, though: Vander Waal, Alford and Ragle all acknowledged that the offense won Saturday’s scrimmage, but the defense has also taken control. In a scrimmage last week, they say the defenders won in a similar event.
“From the get go, we knew we have a lot of weapons,” Vander Waal said. “You take the good with the bad. You know that the offense won today. There’s gotta be a winner and a loser, and today the offense won. Last Friday, the defense won. We work together and balance each other out.”
Hunter Hays with a screen pass to Raiden Hunter, who wins the foot race to the end zone pic.twitter.com/tsI0n2VSfK— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) April 23, 2022
4. Leaders on defense beginning to emerge
When Alford thought about the strides he’s made across four weeks of spring ball, one thing came to mind immediately: His progress as a leader.
“I’ve been more vocal,” he said. “In the past couple years, I haven’t been as vocal. But I felt that weight come off my shoulders, so I decided to step up to the plate. On the field, I’ve been honing in on my technique, just trying to be better out there and know the scheme as well as anybody. I wanna be the smartest player on the defense.”
Alford also gave shoutouts to senior linebacker Charles Ike and sophomore safety Quantraill Morris-Walker, who figure to feature prominently in the Bengals’ defense this fall. Also on the field with the defensive starters on Saturday: Transfer safety Calvin Pitcher, senior linebacker DJ Hagler, senior defensive back Cam Davis, plus defensive linemen David Rowe, Raemo Trevino, Todd Payne, Cortland Horton and Mason Harwood.
“We played very efficient,” Alford said. “I think the D-line played really well toward the end, when we really needed it.”
Idaho State CB @JoshA1ford on his improvement over the spring: “I wanna be the smartest player on the defense.” pic.twitter.com/uG4u2LKyQy— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) April 23, 2022
5. Notes on injuries
We touched on Angel’s knee injury, which will sideline him at least for several more weeks. Other Bengals out with injuries included sophomore defensive tackle D’Qua Lang, who had his arm in a sling thanks to a pectoral injury, which Ragle said will keep him out for “several months.”
Freshman Kamiah Olsen watched the scrimmage on crutches with a stress fracture. Ragle sounded more optimistic about his injury, which he said won’t prevent him from missing time this season.