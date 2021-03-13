The Boise State football team will kick off the Andy Avalos era this weekend inside Albertsons Stadium with the first of 15 spring practices. The Spring Game is currently scheduled for April 10.
Here’s a look at five things worth paying attention to over the next month:
NEW OFFENSE: New offensive coordinator Tim Plough is bringing with him an up-tempo, no huddle offense that already had Boise State’s wide receivers drooling. Plough’s offense put up some of the top passing numbers in the FCS while he was at UC Davis. What exactly will the offense look like and how different will it be than what the Broncos ran under Eric Kiesau last year? We might get a small glimpse this spring.
QUARTERBACK BATTLE: Hank Bachmeier figures to have the lead heading into spring practice at the quarterback spot, but don’t discount the possibility that Jack Sears makes this a legitimate competition. Sears was very impressive while filling in when Bachmeier was out with COVID last fall, and likely would have earned more playing time had he not missed several games himself. With a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the fold, it figures to be a true quarterback battle heading into the season.
DEFENSIVE STAFF CHANGES: What will Spencer Danielson’s defense look like and how will the four new defensive coaches fit in? Spring ball should help us get an idea. Danielson was promoted from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator under Avalos, but he’s the only defensive coach to return from Bryan Harsin’s staff. Former Utah State assistants Frank Maile (defensive line) and Stacy Collins (STUDs) start their first spring with the Broncos, as do a pair of intriguing additions in the secondary in Kane Ioane (co-defensive coordinator, safeties) and former Bronco player Jeron Johnson (cornerbacks).
CORNERBACK COMPETITION: Boise State returns a ton of talent on defense but must replace both starting cornerbacks after seniors Avery Williams and Jalen Walker elected not to use the free year of eligibility and return. It’s not an ideal scenario for first-year coach Johnson, who was a standout player both at Boise State and in the NFL but has no college coaching experience. Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers would seem to a prime candidate to earn one of the starting spots, but he won’t arrive in Boise until the summer. Others in the mix include Markel Reed, Jonathan Earl, Marques Evans, Kaonohi Kaniho, Donovan Clark, Tyric Lebeauf, Chris Mitchell, Damon Cole and Jaylen Clark.
AVALOS ERA: Players have referenced a ‘new vibe’ around the program since Avalos took over roughly two months ago. The former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach enters his first season as a head coach after spending the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Avalos has been active on social media and has loosened some media restrictions, including doing in-person interviews with coaches this week and opening up part of Friday’s first practice for the media to watch. What else will change in terms of practice structure and how things are run? The next month will be a good preview of what the Avalos era will look like at Boise State.