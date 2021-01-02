First Team All-Area
Offense
Tiger Adolpho, QB, jr., Rigby
The Player: Took over for last year’s Post Register Player of the Year Keegan Thompson and didn’t miss a beat in leading the Trojans to another conference title and berth in the 5A title game. Passed for 1,811 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Also ran for 470 yards and three scores.
What coaches said: “I thought he ran their offense really well. They didn’t drop off much at all. As the year went onm he got better and better.” – Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest
Kaysen Isom, RB, sr., Thunder Ridge
The Player: The Titan senior could run and catch the ball as a key piece of the team’s spread offense, averaging nearly eight yards per carry and scoring 17 touchdowns.
What coaches said: “He was a threat every time he got the ball.” – Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest
Teegan Thomas, RB, sr., Blackfoot
The Player: An all-state selection for the second straight year, Thomas had a more versatile season adding pass catcher to his resume while topping 1,000 yards on the ground.
What coaches said: “He’s not coming down with an arm tackle. He runs downhill … you have to bring a bunch of bodies to the party.” – Kevin Kempf, Bonneville.
Connor Maloney, Rec., sr., Skyline
The Player: Coaches described the two-time all-state player as dangerous running a variety of routes. Combined with his speed, Maloney was a tough cover for any defense, rushing for 6.3 yards per carry and also catching 48 passes and 14 touchdowns.
What coaches said: “He’s a total stud. He showed it last year when we played them. He’s the type of kid you have to account for.” – Kevin Kempf, Bonneville
Eli Ames, Rec., sr., Skyline
The Player: Another speedy weapon in the Grizzlies’ offense. Ran for 505 yards and five touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 562 yards and 13 scores, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.
What coaches said: “He matured a lot in the last two years and found his own niche.” – Scott Berger, Skyline.
Con Dansie, TE, jr., Rigby
The Player: Provided a big target in the passing game but was also important in the running game as a blocker. Caught 38 passes and had a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.
What coaches said: “He was definitely a big part of what they do. Having a good tight end is as important as having a good quarterback.” – Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest
McKay Olaveson, OL, sr., Rigby
The Player: A key piece of a balanced offense that averaged nearly 40 points per game. Was named first-team all-conference and first team all-state after helping lead the Trojans to the 5A title game.
What coaches said: “He’s just a big, physical kid that can dominate.” – Scott Berger, Skyline
Jaxon Duffin, OL, sr., Idaho Falls
The Player: Anchored both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Tigers, earning first team all-conference honors on offense and second team on defense.
What coaches said: “He was real solid and a hard-working lineman that stayed with his blocks.” – Scott Berger, Skyline
Sam Rasmussen, OL, jr., Madison
The Player: In an offense featuring a multi-threat quarterback in Kieren Valora, Rasmussen helped solidify the Bobcats’ line.
What coaches said: “He’s a physical player, one of their stronger linemen up front. He’s a good run blocker that’s athletic.” – Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
Cole Johnson, OL, sr., Rigby
The Player: Along with Olaveson, Johnson stabilized the Trojans’ line, whether he was making room for running backs who averaged 6.03 yards per carry or a passing attack that recorded more than 2,200 yards.
What coaches said: “He grew so much from junior to senior year … He made the decision to step up, mature and get stronger, to become a better player. He was committed to being a better football player.” –Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
Carson Dye, OL, sr., North Fremont
The Player: One of the Huskies’ talented two-way players, earned first-team all-conference as an offensive and defensive lineman, and earned all-state on the offensive side this year after earning all-state defensive honors last season.
What coaches said: “He’s a tough-nosed assignment-sound kid … He stepped up his leadership and he’s a kid you could rely on to get his job done.” –Ben Lenz, North Fremont
Defense
Rich Moore, DL, sr., Blackfoot
The Player: The Broncos had one of the best defenses in the state 4A ranks, surrendering just 14.8 points per game. Moore was a first team all-conference selection.
What coaches said: “He’s a tough kid. He played banged up but continued to make plays on the line of scrimmage.” – Jerrod Ackley, Blackfoot
Brixton Gilbert, DL, sr., Skyline
The Player: The Grizzlies’ defense was vital in the team’s championship run. Gilbert was named first-team all-conference and first team all-state, recording 11 sacks and 66 tackles.
What coaches said: “He just gets off blocks well and runs things down.” – Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest
Paul Fitzgerald, DL, jr., Thunder Ridge
The Player: A defensive end, Fitzgerald was named first-team all-conference as the Titans earned their first postseason berth.
What coaches said: “He anchored their line and was a sideline to sideline guy. A hard hitter.” –Scott Berger, Skyline
Boyd Sorenson, DL, jr., Sugar-Salem
The Player: At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Sorenson was a tough matchup for opposing blockers. Recorded 51 tackles, including 11 for loss, on the way to first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors.
What coaches said: “Boyd is a physical specimen. He’s athletic and he likes to get after the quarterback.” – Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
Bowen Robinson, LB, jr., Blackfoot
The Player: A key piece of the Broncos’ defense, racking up 69 tackles and nine sacks and earning first-team all-conference and all-state.
What coaches said: “He has an ability to rush the passer and defend on (receivers and running backs).” –Jerrod Ackley, Blackfoot
Ryan Harris, LB, jr., Sugar-Salem
The Player: Had some big shoes to fill stepping in for last year’s 3A player of the year Browning Bennion, but led the team with 109 tackles and was selected first-team all-state.
What coaches said: “Ryan is a very smart linebacker, smart football player. He fills the hole really well and can stop the run. We also feel comfortable putting him in pass coverage because he covers ground well.” – Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
Brigden Craig, LB, sr., Rigby
The Player: A transfer from Thunder Ridge, Craig quickly picked up the Trojans’ defensive schemes and was part of a tough linebacking group with Landon Johnson.
What coaches said: “Kids raised in our program have an advantage because we make so many adjustments in our defense. For him to have the season he had says a lot. He fit in well with the team.” –Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
Payton VanSteenkiste, DB, sr., Rigby
The Player: An all-state selection who was typically tasked with covering the opponents’ best receiver. Had four interceptions and recently announced he will be a preferred walk-on at BYU.
What coaches said: “He’s a talented player and smart and intelligent player. He probably worked the hardest to be physically ready.” –Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
Luke Hill, DB, sr., North Fremont
The Player: The Nuclear Conference player of the year did it all as a quarterback who could also run and as a defensive back who recorded 57 tackles and three interceptions. He was named first-team all-state for a second consecutive year.
What coaches said: “For being a safety, he was good at run support. His mindset was tough and he was good at coming up on runners.” – Ben Lenz, North Fremont
Crew Clark, DB, sr., Sugar-Salem
The Player: The all-state selection was injured during the season but came back to earn all-conference kicker and defensive back honors. Converted on 30 of 34 PATs and sent 18 kickoffs into the end zone to earn all-state kicker.
What coaches said: “He does so much. He’s our joker.” –Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
Braden Owens, DB, sr., Skyline
The Player: Part of a talented Grizzlies’ secondary that earned first-team all-state status after recording 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
What coaches said: “He’s a real physical football player, places a lot of punch in his tackles. He’s one of those kids (who) we expect a lot from him.” – Scott Berger, Skyline
Taedyn Jacobson, Utility, sr., Firth
The Player: The multi-faceted Jacobson helped lead the Cougars to the 2A title game, earning first-team all-conference honors at tight end, linebacker and kicker. He also played backup quarterback when needed and was named first-team all-state at linebacker.
What coaches said: “He’s really smart and has a lot of savvy.” – Ben Lenz, North Fremont
Kaysen Isom, special teams, sr., Thunder Ridge
The Player: Averaged nearly 44 yards as a rugby-style punter to earn first-team all-conference, and was also a threat as a returner because of his speed.
What coaches said: “You had to account for him because he could run it if you’re not aware of the situation. As a returner, he was slippery and elusive. Great vision.” – Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
Second Team All-Area
Offense
Cade Marlow, sr., QB, Skyline
Zhiek Falevai, jr., RB, Rigby
Tre Kofe, jr., RB, Hillcrest
Dallin Orme, sr., Rec., South Fremont
Hunter Miller, jr., Rec., Idaho Falls
Brigham Lee, sr., TE, Sugar-Salem
Ethan Meissner, sr., OL, Skyline
Tyler Ellis, sr., OL, Hillcrest
River Eddins, sr., OL, South Fremont
Alex Ortiz, jr., OL, Firth
J.T. Roberts, sr., OL, Hillcrest
Defense
Talin Togiai, jr., DL, Rigby
Easton Vander Stoep, sr., DL, Skyline
Deshon Wheeler, sr., DL, North Fremont
Gavin Fuller, sr., DL, Madison
Luke Thompson, sr., LB, Teton
Logan Cutler, sr., LB, Sugar-Salem
Karsen Jensen, sr., LB, Skyline
Gage Vasquez, soph., DB, Firth
Jordan Lenz, jr., DB, North Fremont
Stryker Wood, sr., DB, Blackfoot
Tomy Bradshaw, jr., DB, Shelley
Demik Hatch, sr., utility, Hillcrest
Crew Clark, sr., special teams, Sugar-Salem
Honorable Mention
Adrian Alvarez, Skyline; Tag Bair, South Fremont; Jackson Baker, Idaho Falls; Brett Bartell, Hillcrest; Athan Blonquist, Firth; Blazen Burgess, Salmon; Caden Caywood, Salmon; Bronson Childs, North Fremont; Jackson Coverley, South Fremont; Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem; Caden Dabell, Rigby; Taylor Freeman, Rigby; Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem; Will Garret, Salmon; JaVonte King, soph., Blackfoot; Trajen Larsen, Rigby; Cael Neeley, North Fremont; Reid Nelson, Teton; Breven Newman, West Jefferson; Keegan Park, Ririe; Sam Park, Firth; Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont; Cam Porter, Madison; Brandon Richards, Firth; Gabe Sommers, Ririe; Jason Tucker, Firth; Kieren Valora, Madison; Damien Walker, Rigby; RJ Woods, Bonneville; Aiden Zundel, Hillcrest.