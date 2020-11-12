Skyline will be down one player when it hosts Sandpoint Friday night.
Wide receiver Eli Ames, who suffered a groin injury early in the Grizzlies' Nov. 6 4A state quarterfinal win over Nampa, will not play on Friday, a source familiar with the decision confirmed.
Defensive back Cooper Owen, who left the Nampa game with a foot injury around the same time as Ames, will play.
The Grizzlies, who will host Sandpoint at 7 p.m. Friday at Madison's Bobcat Stadium, will certainly miss Ames.
In the last full game he played, Skyline's state-opening win over Twin Falls on Oct. 30, Ames carded six carries for 39 yards and two receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Before he came out against Nampa, Ames registered three carries for 15 yards.
He represents a key cog in Skyline's offensive attack, which has piled up 91 points across its two state wins this season.
If there's a silver lining for the Grizzlies, it is that they boast several other weapons, including Bridger Swafford (one touchdown apiece against Twin Falls and Nampa), Connor Maloney (two scores against Twin Falls, three against Nampa), Kenyon Sadiq (touchdown against Twin Falls) and Abrahn Silverio (127 rushing yards and two scores against Nampa).
Skyline's defense, boosted by Owen at cornerback, has produced similarly consistent results. It shut out Twin Falls and yielded 21 points to Nampa, which scored seven in garbage time.