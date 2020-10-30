BLACKFOOT – It was a tale of two halves Friday between the Vallivue Falcons and the Blackfoot Broncos in the 4A playoff opener and the Broncos prevailed 42-12.
With Blackfoot leading 14-6, and only one second remaining until halftime, the Falcons punched the ball into the end zone on a one-yard run by power running back Braydon Ary, his second score of the night and just like that, the game was 14-12 and the Falcons were lining up for a two-point conversion. The Broncos held, but they went to the intermission with a slim lead and Vallivue had all the momentum.
That all changed in the third quarter.
The Broncos, on their second possession of the half got some movement with the ball. They worked down the field on some nifty runs by backup tailback Austin Ramirez, but the drive was beginning to stall on the Vallivue 32-yard line. That is when quarterback Jace Grimmett let fly with the ball that found its way into the hands of sophomore wide receiver Ja'Vonte King and the lanky youngster came up with the catch to give the Broncos the lead at 21-12 with Bryce Cornell's PAT.
That was just the beginning for the Broncos, as King would add another pair of touchdown catches in the second half, giving him four on the evening, and the Broncos were exploding offensively, leading 35-12 entering the fourth quarter.
Finally, when the clock wound down to 5:57 left in the contest and the Broncos leading 35-12, Grimmett called his own number and took the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line.
With the win, Blackfoot moves into the second round of the playoffs and will travel to Emmett to take on the Huskies, winner of the Southern Idaho Conference at the Huskies home field.