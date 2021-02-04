BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School senior running back Teegan Thomas made it official Wednesday, signing a letter of intent to play football for Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
“I fell in love with the campus the second that I met a couple of the professors in my field,” Thomas said. “The facilities and buildings are in great shape and the program is perfect, they have everything I could have wanted in a school.”
Thomas, a two-time all-state selection, changed coaches and offenses and responded with another 1,000-yard season while playing time in a slot back position. All that did was give defenses even more to think about while he was in the backfield.
Thomas, who has breakaway speed, will also run track at Carroll College.
“The coaches liked the fact that I had speed, durability and participated in multiple sports in high school,” Thomas said. “More and more programs are looking for dual sport athletes and I fit into their program perfectly.”
Head Coach Troy Purcell took over the program in 2018, after serving in a number of capacities as an assistant coach at the University of Idaho.
Situated on 63 acres of land, the campus has 21 buildings and offers 35 Majors in its academic programs and also competes in 15 NAIA sports.
Thomas said he plans to study anesthetist nursing.
Thomas will continue to work out this summer and has a group of Blackfoot athletes to work with before heading off to college.