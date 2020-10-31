FIRTH – The first-round playoff game between the Firth Cougars and the Malad Dragons probably wasn’t nearly as close as the 40-0 score might have indicated.
The Cougars scored on the ground, in the air and the game mainly was s showcase for the talents of sophomore quarterback Gage Vasquez.
Vasquez scored twice in the opening quarter, once on a 10-yard run and the second time on a 79-yard scamper that not only showed that he can carry the ball, but that he also has better speed than most of the running back in 2A.
Vasquez can also throw the ball, as indicated by the three touchdown passes.
As if the score didn’t already indicate it, the Cougars can also play some defense, forcing a pair of Dragon turnovers and stopping Malad on fourth down on several occasions.
It all added up to an impressive victory that will send Firth into the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs. Firth will host Bear Lake at a date to be determined.
Note: Star running back Sam Park of Firth has been lost for the rest of the season after sustaining a broken collarbone at the end of a long run against Malad.