FIRTH – Firth defeated Bear Lake 30-20 Friday afternoon in a 2A quarterfinal matchup.
The Cougars will face North Fremont in next week's semifinals.
Quarterback Gage Vasquez ran for a touchdown in the second quarter, but Bear Lake took an 8-7 lead with 2:29 remaining until half.
Firth drove downfield and Burton Park scored with 33 seconds remaining in the half. A two-point conversion put the Cougars up 15-8.
Bear Lake cut the lead to 15-14 in the third, but Alex Vasquez picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards to all but seal the victory with 4:16 left.