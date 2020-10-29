It might have been one of the most harrowing experiences for a young quarterback.
When Skyline’s Cruz Taylor went down early in last year’s 4A state playoff opener with a serious injury, Cade Marlow got the call.
Taylor was a dynamic player who could run and create havoc for opposing defenses. As a senior, he was also the heart and soul of a squad trying to make a postseason run. Although a junior at the time, Marlow’s quarterbacking experience was mostly at the freshman and junior varsity levels.
“It was really a wakeup call for me,” Marlow said. “All season I was kind of there and practicing and not really paying too much attention. Going into a game like that against real varsity dudes and against a good Vallivue team is was like ‘Holy Cow.’”
Marlow, now a senior, has been the Grizzlies starting quarterback all season and has helped lead the team to a conference title and a No. 1 ranking in 4A as the state playoffs get underway on Friday.
He’s had some big shoes to fill, but Marlow’s not alone. Several area teams enter the playoffs with new quarterbacks taking over established programs.
At Rigby (8-0), Tiger Adolpho moved into the area from Hawaii, but he already knew the shadow of Keegan Thompson was large. Thompson led the Trojans to their first 5A title last year. Bolstered by a strong arm, swift feet, and a talented cast of surrounding characters, Thompson was nearly unstoppable and was named Post Register player of the year.
“I came to the program knowing how well and great he played,” Adolpho said. “It kind of fired me up.”
Replacing a starting quarterback off a championship-level team may be one of the hardest things to do in sports. That’s an easy assumption, but maybe not so true during a crazy 2020 season.
Blackfoot coach Jarrod Ackley took over a Broncos team that reached the 4A state championship game last year with a talent-rich offense. Craig Young was a senior all-conference quarterback.
Enter Jace Grimmett, who was listed as a defensive back last season but did play sparingly at quarterback.
Ackley brought in a new offensive style and Grimmett went to work.
“Lucky with Jace, he’s extremely intelligent … and he’s a three sport athlete,” Ackley said. “We have a pretty complicated offense and he’s picked it up.”
Ackley noted that with no football camp or 7 on 7 competitions to prepare for the season, the learning curve was steeper than normal.
The Broncos (7-1) now start in shotgun formation most of the time and the quarterback has multiple reads on every play.
“Jace was comfortable right away,” Ackley said.
But the quarterback position does come with some responsibility.
“We talked last winter and I told him ‘You’re going to be the guy,’” Skyline coach Scott Berger said of Marlow. “’Put in the time and the effort to be the guy’ … He’s accepted that role.”
Marlow said he’s used his inauspicious playoff debut for motivation after losing 41-0 to Vallivue.
“It was definitely a learning experience for me so I’ve used that throughout the season,” he said.
Marlow also knew his style was his own and he wasn’t expected to play like Taylor. He also knew 2020 would finally provide a chance to compete with his friends.
“It was an opportunity to play with the rest of the seniors,” Marlow said, adding that several of his teammates have been on varsity since freshman or sophomore year. “I thought it would be an awesome opportunity.”
Good quarterbacks don’t always have to win the game, they just can’t lose it, Berger said.
It’s a philosophy that’s worked for Marlow.
“He’s making the throws he should make, throwing it away when has to throw it away,” Berger said. “Being smart about it.”
Marlow has 116 completions in 186 attempts for 1,467 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Grizzlies (8-1).
He said he started feeling comfortable after the team put up 55 points against Thunder Ridge early in the season.
Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said Adolpho has matured in his short time at the school. Gonzalez said he’s not one to compare players or teams, but he’s been preaching mental toughness as the reason last year’s team persevered in its playoff run.
Thompson was a big part of that, but Adolpho brings his own skills. Gonzalez said he’s developing into a pocket passer and Adolpho is athletic enough to extend plays and put pressure on defenses.
He’s thrown for 1,435 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. Adolpho has also rushed for 312 yards and a couple of scores.
Other new starting quarterbacks taking their teams into the playoffs are Sugar-Salem’s Kyzon Garner and South Fremont’s Kaimen Peebles.
Of course, by next week the story of the playoffs could be defense. If that’s the case, Skyline, Blackfoot and Rigby won’t be disappointed.
“That’s kept us in every single game,” Blackfoot’s Ackley said.