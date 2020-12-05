Skinner Grace football

Grace senior Bray Skinner (7) hauls in a long pass in the Grizzlies' 1A DI state quarterfinal loss at Prairie on Friday.

 August Frank

High Desert all-conference teams

All-conference teams are selected by coaches.

Player of the year: Bray Skinner, Grace RB/LB

Offensive player of the year: Gage Stoddard, Grace

Defensive player of the year: Ethan Smith, Butte County

First team offense

Trey Draper, Grace, QB

Treyton Miller, Butte County, RB

RJ Philps, Challis, RB

Payson Anderson, Grace, WR/TE

Cummins Anderson, Butte County, WR/TE

Jonah Reynolds, Butte County, OL

Brenden Robinson, Grace, OL

Max Clements, Grace, OL

Jaden Pitcher, Grace, K

First team defense

Ben Durfee, Grace, DE/DL

Kasen Hohnstein, Challis, DE/DL

Clayton Lunt, Grace, DE/DL

RJ Philps, Challis, LB

Will Cutler, Grace, LB

Trey Draper, Grace, DB

Hayden Agnell, Butte County, DB

Christopher Arrizubietta, Challis, DB

Rebel Beard, Butte County, P

Second team offense

Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County, QB

Rebel Beard, Butte County, RB

Christopher Arrizubietta, Challis, RB

Boone Gamett, Butte County, WR/TE

Bridger Sorenson, Grace, WR/TE

Daryn Provence, Challis, OL

Porter Taylor, Butte County, OL

Will Cutler, Grace, OL

Second team defense

Boone Gamett, Butte County, DE/DL

Rushton Anderson, Butte County, DE/DL

Daryn Provence, Challis, DE/DL

Dallon Draper, Grace, LB

Treyton Miller, Butte County, LB

Cummins Anderson, Butte County, LB

Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County, DB

Carter Smith, Butte County, DB