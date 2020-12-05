High Desert all-conference teams
All-conference teams are selected by coaches.
Player of the year: Bray Skinner, Grace RB/LB
Offensive player of the year: Gage Stoddard, Grace
Defensive player of the year: Ethan Smith, Butte County
First team offense
Trey Draper, Grace, QB
Treyton Miller, Butte County, RB
RJ Philps, Challis, RB
Payson Anderson, Grace, WR/TE
Cummins Anderson, Butte County, WR/TE
Jonah Reynolds, Butte County, OL
Brenden Robinson, Grace, OL
Max Clements, Grace, OL
Jaden Pitcher, Grace, K
First team defense
Ben Durfee, Grace, DE/DL
Kasen Hohnstein, Challis, DE/DL
Clayton Lunt, Grace, DE/DL
RJ Philps, Challis, LB
Will Cutler, Grace, LB
Trey Draper, Grace, DB
Hayden Agnell, Butte County, DB
Christopher Arrizubietta, Challis, DB
Rebel Beard, Butte County, P
Second team offense
Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County, QB
Rebel Beard, Butte County, RB
Christopher Arrizubietta, Challis, RB
Boone Gamett, Butte County, WR/TE
Bridger Sorenson, Grace, WR/TE
Daryn Provence, Challis, OL
Porter Taylor, Butte County, OL
Will Cutler, Grace, OL
Second team defense
Boone Gamett, Butte County, DE/DL
Rushton Anderson, Butte County, DE/DL
Daryn Provence, Challis, DE/DL
Dallon Draper, Grace, LB
Treyton Miller, Butte County, LB
Cummins Anderson, Butte County, LB
Tyler Wanstrom, Butte County, DB
Carter Smith, Butte County, DB