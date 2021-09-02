Week 2 offers another batch of intriguing games and storylines to watch. Here is a sampling.
Blackfoot at Idaho Falls
Last week, Idaho Falls earned a win for the first time since October 2019, following up a winless season with a season-opening victory over Hillcrest. But things hardly get easier for the Tigers, who host Blackfoot in Week 2.
This one will be interesting because last Friday, the Broncos came a two-point conversion away from toppling 5A Thunder Ridge, which hung on for a last-second victory. Still, the Broncos impressed: Quarterback Jaxon Grimmett completed 12 of 17 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with receivers like Ja’Vonte King and Deegan Hale in crunch time.
So this matchup is of the intraconference variety — Idaho Falls is 5A, while Blackfoot is 4A — so it doesn’t carry any postseason implications. But it might serve as a barometer for both clubs, which is important early in the season.
Can Hillcrest earn win No. 1?
For Hillcrest, this is a season of new experiences: First-year head coach Brennon Mossholder has taken over the reins, and he’s doing so without the services of star running back Tre Kofe, who transferred to a school in Utah. The Knights, by all accounts, find themselves in uncharted waters.
They didn’t get Mossholder’s first season off to a sparkling start, falling to Idaho Falls last week in a 41-7 rout. The Tigers opened the first half with 34 points, including a 27-yard touchdown pass from Skyler Olsen to Beau Anderson. Hillcrest’s defense had no answer for Idaho Falls’ offense.
That prompts a question: This week, when Hillcrest visits Vallivue, can the Knights avoid a two-loss start to the season? Mossholder prefers a spread attack, which didn’t pan out much last week. Vallivue enters off a loss to Twin Falls, so perhaps this is the week Hillcrest secures the first victory of the Mossholder era.
How will Sugar-Salem rebound from a season-opening loss?
Last week, lightning struck in Rexburg: Sugar-Salem lost a game. The Diggers fell to Utah’s Morgan, the program’s first loss since Week 7 of last season. Sugar-Salem lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and Morgan scored 17 unanswered points to secure the win.
That leaves the Diggers in a unique position, trying to find ways to rebound from a season-opening loss. On Friday, Sugar-Salem will host Shelley, which earned a win over Preston last week. It’s a clash of two 3A teams, but it’s also one that would be less interesting a year ago, when the Russets went just 3-5.
Now, though, Shelley is back with an armada of seniors and the team is playing like it. Whether that will be enough to hand Sugar-Salem another loss will be settled Friday night in Sugar City.