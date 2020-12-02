Mountain Rivers all-conference team
All-conference teams are selected by coaches.
Co-players of the year: Brigham Lee (Sugar-Salem), Luke Thompson (Teton)
Offensive player of the year: Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont
Defensive player of the year: River Eddins, South Fremont
First team offense
Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem QB
Jackson Coverley, South Fremont RB
Hyrum Heuseveldt, Teton RB
Dallin Orme, South Fremont WR
Jonah Schulties, Sugar-Salem WR
Kendle Hararis, Sugar-Salem WR
Cooper Hurt, South Fremont WR
Zander Vontz, Teton OL
River Eddins, South Fremont OL
Teagan Brower, Sugar-Salem OL
Tross Rigby, South Fremont OL
Jason Wilson, Teton OL
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem K
First team defense
Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem LB
Jackson Coverley, South Fremont LB
Spencer Kasbaum, Teton LB
Boyd Sorenson, Sugar-Salem DL
Tross Rigby, South Fremont DL
Quincey Jacobson, South Fremont DL
Nathan Miller, Teton DL
Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont DB
Reid Nelson, Teton DB
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem DB
Jonah Schulties, Sugar-Salem DB
Connor Kunz, Teton DB
Cooper Cooke, Teton P
Second-team offense
Reid Nelson, Teton QB
Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem RB
Spencer Kasbaum, Teton RB
Cooper Cooke, Teton WR
Connor Kunz, Teton WR
Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont WR
Tag Bair, South Fremont WR
Jerek Rammell, Sugar-Salem OL
Ryken Clay, Sugar-Salem OL
Josh Wright, Teton OL
Quincy Jacobsen, South Fremont OL
Kash Purser, South Fremont OL
Second-team defense
Cooper Cooke, Teton LB
Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem LB
Cooper Crapo, South Fremont LB
Tag Bair, South Fremont DL
Kaden Summers, Sugar-Salem DL
Dawson Kaufman, Teton DL
Kash Purser, South Fremont DL
Dallin Orme, South Fremont DB
Eddy Ryan, Teton DB
Carson Draper, South Fremont DB
Kendle Harris, Sugar-Salem DB
Jacob Neal, Sugar-Salem DB
Honorable mention
Jake Miller, South Fremont DL
Garisen Madsen, Sugar-Salem DL
Spencer Blaser, Sugar-Salem DL
Jeimyn Fransen, South Fremont DB
Kollyn Spillman, Teton DB
Easton Kerbs, South Fremont DB
Cooper Porter, Sugar-Salem LB
Rylan Miller, South Fremont RB
Wyatt Harris, Sugar-Salem RB
Daxtyn Zollinger, Sugar-Salem RB
Cooper Butikofer, Sugar-Salem WR
Dallas Hibbert, Teton OL
Mason Weber, Sugar-Salem OL
Blake Hibbert, Teton special teams