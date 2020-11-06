Looks can be deceiving. Such was the case Friday when it looked like Soda Springs was going to be able to keep up with North Fremont in the first half but then the Huskies pulled away for 58-18 win.
“We had a little bit of trouble with their spread pass,” North Fremont head coach Ben Lenz said of the first half. “We just couldn’t get them out on fourth down on a couple of big plays they converted on us.”
In the second half, North Fremont received the kickoff, drove down the field for a score and stopped Soda Springs scoreless on back to back possessions
North Fremont continued to score when defensive back Luke Hill hauled in an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the game before the Huskies scored one final time.
The Huskies rushed for almost 400 yards. Jordan Lenz led the way with 12 carries for 124 yards and five touchdowns and AJ Hill added nine carries for 113 yards.
“He’s just gotten better and better,” Lenz said. “With all our backs they have their own strengths that they bring and he has some power along with speed and hitting the hole hard.”
Hill passed for 132 yards including two completions to tight end Bronson Childs for 72 yards and a 60-yard completion to Jordan Lenz.
For the third year in a row, North Fremont finds itself in the 2A semifinals.
“Our kids look forward to the state playoffs,” Hill said “Getting to play at home was an advantage for us. We get another one next week so they’re just trying to carry on with the big expectations. I’m just glad to be part of the culture that’s been here as of late.”
North Fremont will play a rematch with Nuclear Conference rival Firth next week.