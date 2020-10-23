FIRTH – Following a scoreless first quarter, the Firth Cougars showed that they did not fear the highly regarded and No. 2-ranked North Fremont Huskies on Friday night.
The Cougars led early after running back Jason Tucker ran over the left side for a three-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
North Fremont would respond and went on to win 22-6 to claim the Nuclear Conference title.
This wasn't the first time that the Cougars had led a highly ranked 2A team in a game this season, as they also led the West Side Pirates 6-0 in the opening game of the season, but in that game, the lead was short lived and the Pirates went on to a 33-6 win over the young Cougars.
North Fremont used a long run by Jordan Lenz to set up a scoring opportunity on the 11-yard line and on the next play, Lenz would find a wide open receiver for the score to tie the game at 6-6.
The Huskies would then force a turnover of their own and with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, they would be able to punch the ball in from seven yards out as their power back, Deshon Wheeler barreled into the end zone for the Huskies' second touchdown and with the two-point conversion, the Huskies led 14-6 at the half.
With the win, North Fremont improved to 8-0 with the playoffs beginning next week. The loss moves Firth to 5-3 and they will await the playoffs as well.