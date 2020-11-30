Finally wrapping up the football season with a few tidbits and predictions.
Skyline appreciating the history behind third state title in five years
Make no mistake, Skyline dismantled Emmett in the 4A state title game 42-22, but the Grizzlies realize the championship comes thanks in part to those who came before them.
Head coach Scott Berger speaks often of the sacrosanct history of Skyline, that only four head coaches have put on the headset: Vernon Ravsten, the program’s first coach and the namesake of the team’s home field, Mahlon Rasmussen, Dale Guilford and Berger.
He recognized as much moments after his team’s win at Middleton.
Tears welling in his eyes, Berger said, “I’m an emotional guy. This just means so much — kids like (Connor Maloney) and Eli (Ames), just great, great people. Great, great kids. I’m so proud of Skyline High School. Like I said the other day, Skyline, the west side, everybody who’s ever played for Skyline football. It’s a special family.”
Berger added that during game week, he had a conversation with Guilford, under whom Berger spent 19 years as an assistant coach. Guilford, Berger said, was an assistant under Rasmussen, his predecessor.
“There’s been three coaches at Skyline High School in over 50 years,” Berger said. “There’s some programs around here that have had three coaches in six years. We can trace ours all the way back to the late 60s. We talk about the history all the time and how it’s special.”
-Greg Woods/Post Register
Sugar-Salem relishing 3A title for more reasons than one
Kyzon Garner, Tyler Richins and Sugar-Salem can still hear the calls of skeptics.
The Diggers can’t three-peat, they heard. They don’t return enough experience.
The second part holds some truth, at least a tad. After the 2019 season, the Diggers graduated 25 seniors. They returned only a handful of starters, which gave opponents confidence that they could dethrone the back-to-back state champions.
But that never came to fruition because Sugar-Salem made it work with the players it had.
Garner, a senior quarterbacking the offense for the first time, took the torch from Tanner Harris and incinerated 10 of 11 opponents on the season. The Diggers’ favorite win was the last one, a 34-28 overtime victory over Homedale in the 3A title game, which gave everyone involved an opportunity to air out their feelings of criticisms that never blossomed into reality.
“There was a lot of talk about that,” Richins said. “But the kids didn’t want to be that team that was just along for the ride, you know? They wanted to be the team that was able to set their own path and be remembered for their own achievements.”
-Greg Woods/Post Register
Rigby’s Adolpho draws attention from Big 12
Trojans junior quarterback Tiger Adolpho, who helped lead the team to the 5A state title game, announced on Twitter that he had been offered by Kansas.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Looking ahead to next season
It’s never too early to pick the 2021 conference champions, so here goes: With Adolpho back, Rigby could be looking at a conference three-peat and overtake Highland as the team to beat in District 5-6. As usual, 4A will be tough again, but Skyline is the top dog until someone -Blackfoot or Hillcrest — knocks them off. Ditto in 3A for Sugar-Salem. Can North Fremont finally go all the way to a 2A state title? State finalist Firth may have something to say about that. The 1A 8-man teams had a rough year, but Butte County and Watersprings seem equipped to challenge for conference titles. And don’t count out Mackay after a lost season.
-Allan Steele/Post Register