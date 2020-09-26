There weren't a lot of surprises this week as 4A No. 1 Skyline took care of business with a 49-0 win over Bonneville, Rigby continued to roll with a conference-opening win over Thunder Ridge and the South Fremont offense put up 40 on Snake River.
Here's a recap of some of this week's games starting with Hillcrest's win over Shelley.
There were two clear takeaways from Friday's football game between Hillcrest and Shelley.
First, the Russets may be the most improved team in the area and their defense is solid.
Secondly, when the Knights can run the ball, they are almost unstoppable on offense.
That was the case Friday as Shelley took a one-point lead into the half before Hillcrest finally found some room to run on the way to a 34-14 victory in the 4A District 6 opener for both teams.
Tre Kofe scored on runs of 37 yards and a back-breaking 96-yard sprint through Russet defenders in the third quarter to put the Knights in control.
"We just weren't mentally prepared," Kofe said of the first half, noting some penalties and unfinished drives.
The Russets (2-3, 0-1) led 7-6 on a 57-yard scoring run by Brayden Johnson and took the lead in the second quarter when Kaden Kidman connected with Tommy Bradshaw for a 24-yard touchdown.
Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said he challenged the team at halftime. Last week the Knights were shut out at Rigby, but the offense found a spark on the second drive of the third quarter as Kofe made a cutback move at the line of scrimmage a burst through for the long run. A 2-point conversion run by quarterback Demik Hatch put the Knights in the lead for good 21-14.
"You can't overlook anybody," Kofe said of Shelley's improvement and tenacity on Friday. "They smacked us in the first half."
But it was all Hillcrest (3-2, 1-0) in the second half. The defense forced the Russets to punt or turn the ball over on downs on every possession and Hillcrest's ability to control the running game finally took a toll.
Kidman was the workhorse for Shelly running 18 times for 33 yards and passing for 76. Johnson finished with 135 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Kofe tallied 197 yards and three touchdowns while Hatch and Keegan Porter each ran for 51 yards and touchdowns.
Watersprings edges Rockland
Ever heard the old adage that there is strength in numbers?
Of course you have.
Apparently, no one has floated that idea to the 12 boys representing the Watersprings Warriors football team.
Because the Watersprings 12 out-punched the Rockland 25 by a score of 26-20 on Friday afternoon in a 1AD2 8-man thriller at Watersprings.
“All we have to do is beat the eight on the field,” Watersprings senior Matt Almgren said. “We just need to match up 8 vs. 8, and not worry about the rest.”
On the subject of worry, Rockland had Almgren.
Almgren, the reigning Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year, scored all four of Watersprings’ touchdowns.
Three of those scores came on rushing plays, covering 7, 47 and 31 yards, respectively.
“We have the athletes on this team to do anything, and we proved that tonight,” Almgren said.
One of those athletes, senior quarterback Brayden Remer, had to watch his brothers battle from the sidelines after he was lost last week to a knee hyperextension/bone bruise.
Remer’s understudy, sophomore Jrew Plocher, honored his injured mentor behind center.
Plocher helped the Warriors close the door with a 60-yard quick-kick punt, followed by an interception from his safety position on the final play of the game.
“Jrew’s doing good out there. He didn’t have to come up and ask me anything,” Remer said with a smirk. “It was a terrible game to be out, but it was a great game for us.”
In all, the Warriors got all but three of their 295 total yards on the ground.
-Paul Lambert/For the Post Register
Strong second half by Highland dooms Madison
Madison only led for about 30 seconds in Friday’s 30-14 loss to district rival Highland, but the Bobcats were able to keep it close for three quarters.
“I was happy with how we played defense and the things we did (in the first half),” Madison coach Mitch Buck said. “It was just a matter of coming out in the second half and continuing that. It didn’t work out that way.”
Highland switched quarterbacks at halftime and Jack Whitmer went 7-for-10 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Highland scored twice unanswered in the fourth quarter with Whitmer recovering his own fumble for a score then completing a six-yard pass to Jaxon Shuman.
Highland out-gained Madison 387-201 and Madison turned the ball over five times.
Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Idaho Falls drops game to Pocatello
Following a decisive loss at the hands of crosstown rival Highland Rams — Pocatello bounced back Friday against Idaho Falls, 32-6
Indians quarterback Zach Park tossed three touchdown passes and added a fourth touchdown on the ground to help Poky overcome a slow start.
Park finished an efficient 18 of 25 for 195 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, adding 55 rushes and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Pocatello’s defense turned Idaho Falls over three times, with Tigers starting quarterback Skyler Olsen finishing 3 for 9 for six yards and two interceptions. Sylier Balangue led the Tigers with 34 rushing yards on seven carries.
-Denim Millward/ For the Idaho State Journal
South Fremont remains unbeaten
South Fremont defeated West Jefferson 40-19 thanks to a second half surge after leading by two at halftime.
South Fremont stopped Snake River to start the second half. On their next drive, quarterback Kaimen Peebles connected with Bridger Poulsen for a 73-yard touchdown score.
“That kind of broke their spirits a little bit and we played a good second half after that,” coach Chad Hill said. “Our defense just kept getting better. It was fun to see.”
South Fremont has scored 40-plus points in four of its five games.
Peebles threw for 308 yards and his collection of skill players had a lot to do with that.
Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Blackfoot rebounds with win
It was just the kind of game that the Blackfoot Broncos needed following a disheartening game a week ago when they suffered their first loss in the Jerrod Ackley era against Skyline.
The Broncos defeated Preston 35-14 in a nonconference game.
Teegan Thomas ran for touchdowns of 41 and 62 yards and Jace Grimmett threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Fred Davis/Bingham News Chronicle