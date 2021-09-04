It may be hard to believe, but we’ve officially made it through two weeks of the high school football season. In Week 2, lots unfolded: Shelley sprung an upset over Sugar-Salem, Rigby rolled again, Madison fell to Lewiston and lots more.
Let’s not waste time. Here’s just about everything that unfolded in the football scene this weekend.
Rigby cruises to 49-14 win over Post Falls
Rigby is off to about as fast a start as possible. The Trojans used a 49-14 shellacking of Post Falls Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.
Quarterback Tiger Adolpho completed 15 of 23 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans, who raced to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never had trouble the rest of the way. Lukas Mikkola registered two rushing touchdowns in the first frame alone — three total — and Zheik Falevai logged 19 carries for 109 yards and a score.
Six different Trojans recorded receptions in the win, including four apiece from Taylor Freeman and Coleman Lords, who racked up 96 yards and 66 yards, respectively.
The Trojans’ defense has now allowed six and 14 points in back-to-back games, too. On Friday, Post Falls converted just 3 of 12 third downs and none of their five fourth-down tries. Rigby’s defense also came away with two interceptions on the night.
Next week, Rigby gets Skyline at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Madison’s comeback falls short in Lewiston
Madison fell to Lewiston 42-29 on the road Saturday, evening the Bobcats’ record at 1-1.
The Bobcats went down 14-0 in the first quarter then oscillated between being down one and two scores for the rest of the game.
On the first drive of the third quarter, down 28-22, the Bobcats drove inside the 5-yard line and turned it over on downs. A touchdown and an extra point on that drive would have put the Bobcats up by one. Lewiston moved the score back to two scores late in the third quarter.
Lewiston outgained the Bobcats 618-294, including 405 rushing yards. Lewiston’s starting running back totaled 183 yards on 15 attempts, and quarterback Jace Mckarcher added 150 yards on 28 attempts.
Madison’s Kieren Valora threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 28 yards.
Running back Ben Dredge added 115 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
The Bobcats will return home to play Hillcrest Friday.
- Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Shelley springs upset of Sugar-Salem, 20-7
Don’t look now, but Shelley is still unbeaten — and Sugar-Salem is off to a slow start to the season.
The Russets eased past the Diggers on Friday, 20-7, meaning Sugar-Salem is off to an 0-2 start for the first time in more than a decade, and Shelley has started 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
It’s quite the reversal of fortunes for both teams, rather surprising for both sides. But consider this: Shelley returned 18 of 22 starters for this season, so maybe this shouldn’t be a shock from the Russets, even though they went 3-5 last season.
On Friday, Shelley’s Ryker Clinger carded 24 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Brecker Williams completed 10 of 16 passes for 145 yards and another score. The Russets bolted out to a 14-0 lead, too.
Next week, Shelley will host Jerome, while Sugar-Salem will visit Star Valley of Wyoming.
Idaho Falls edges Blackfoot, 34-33
Idaho Falls may have gone winless last season, but now the Tigers look like a new team.
With a 34-33 win over Blackfoot Friday night, Idaho Falls is now 2-0 on the season, the first time the Tigers have opened with two straight wins since 2013.
The Broncos, meanwhile, drop to 0-2, but both of their losses have been by one point: In Week 1, Blackfoot dropped a 26-25 decision to Thunder Ridge.
Idaho Falls will host Thunder Ridge next Friday, while Blackfoot is set for a home matchup with Snake River.
Butte County scores 60 on Lighthouse Christian
Pirates defeated Lighthouse Christian 60-26 Friday night.
Treyton Miller led the Pirates had 274 yards rushing on 31 carries and three touchdowns.
“Our defense was really good,” coach Sam Thorngren said.
The Pirates intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles. Butte County rushed for 506 yards.
Quarterback Tyler Wanstrom finished with 104 yards passing and made two interceptions.
Butte County (2-0) is at Rockland on Friday.
Warriors fall to Castleford
Jrew Plocher had 219 yards rushing and 95 yards passing for the Warriors in the 58-20 loss to Castleford.
Watersprings (0-2) hosts Mackay on Friday.
Scores
West Jefferson 22, American Falls 0
Century 15, Bonneville 13
Malad 30, Ririe 0
Idaho Falls 34, Blackfoot 33
Shelley 20, Sugar-Salem 7
Skyline 39, Thunder Ridge 18
Butte County 60, Lighthouse Christian 26
Rigby 49, Post Falls 14
Vallivue 22, Hillcrest 14
South Fremont 48, Salmon 0
Firth 57, Soda Springs 8
Marsh Valley 36, Teton 0
Castleford 58, Watersprings 20
Lewiston 42, Madison 29
North Gem 48, Melba 38