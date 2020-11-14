And then there were four.
The state football championships are set with area teams Rigby (5A), Skyline (4A), Sugar-Salem (3A) and Firth (2A) each earning berths to their respective championship games.
Here’s how they got there.
Trojans hold off Mountain View
RIGBY – After winning its first 5A state title last year, the Rigby football team will get a chance to add to its trophy case with another trip to the state championship game.
The Trojans knocked off Mountain View 26-19 Friday night in a semifinal game where snow flurries and wet conditions resulted in a grind-it-out effort by both teams that was messy at times and featured all the drama afforded a state playoff game.
Rigby will face Rocky Mountain for the 5A championship next week at Madison High School. Rocky Mountain defeated top-ranked Coeur d’Alene in the other semifinal. Date and time are yet to be determined.
“I told the kids before, in these conditions, I don’t care what the score is, we just have to get a W,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “Sometimes in these types of games it’s hard to predict who’s going to win. Sometimes the best team doesn’t win.”
After slow first quarter, Rigby erupted for three scores in the second quarter, two touchdowns coming on long runs – a 21-yarder by Zheik Falevai and a 59-yard score by Gabe Mobley.
The sloppy conditions started taking a toll as the Trojans (10-0) capitalized on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Logan Fredericksen, giving Rigby a 20-7 lead at the half.
Mountain View, which had won five straight games entering Friday, closed the gap with its special teams corralling a bad-snap punt for a score in the third to pull within one score.
But Mobley wasn’t finished. The senior broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown run, finishing the night with 158 yards on 12 carries, and the Mavericks (5-4) never recovered.
Gonzalez said the wind played a factor, especially in the fourth when it was blowing in the face of the Mountain View offense.
A core of the Rigby roster played on last year’s team that persevered during last year’s championship run. That mentality paid off on Friday.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Top-ranked Skyline back for another shot at title
REXBURG — The play that earned Skyline a 20-0 win over Sandpoint in the 4A state semifinals Friday night may well go down in season lore, the killshot in a frigid dogfight for title game honors.
The one that opened the floodgates, though, represented the way the Grizzlies earned the opportunity, escaping rather vexing circumstances.
“After that sack, I feel like we all knew what had to be done,” defensive lineman Brixton Gilbert said. “And we could do it.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Skyline defensive back Cooper Owen read the eyes of Sandpoint quarterback Parker Pettit, sprinted up and snared the pass, racing 30 yards the other way for a touchdown.
The score handed Skyline a 20-0 lead. The sideline spilled onto the field. Nine minutes remained, feasibly enough time for Sandpoint to mount a comeback, but the death knell rang for the Bulldogs.
The top-seeded Grizzlies were headed back to the 4A state championship game.
They will face Emmett on Friday. Time and location remain undetermined. The Grizzlies do not.
“It was nice to finally feel that joy of heading to a state championship,” said Owen, who suffered an ankle injury the week prior and worked back to game shape during the week. “We’ve been waiting for the state championship since we were in fourth grade.”
But the play that opened the door for Skyline (11-1) to advance to the championship game, where it captured back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, came several series earlier, late in the third quarter.
At the time, the scoreless gridlock stood strong. The Grizzlies had fumbled away two promising drives, but their defense shined, knocking away passes when Pettit threw and tracking him down when he scrambled.
On third-and-9, Gilbert bulldozed his way into the backfield and sacked Pettit. He flexed his muscles. Sandpoint punted.
That set the stage for Skyline’s offense, which finally broke through a 13-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Cade Marlow, who completed 15 of 26 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.
The Grizzlies took a 6-0 lead because their PAT was blocked, but they could feel their offense starting to roar back to life.
“It was exhilarating,” Marlow said. “I was turning around, trying to find the first guy to celebrate with. It was so much fun.”
If that was fun, Marlow must have had a blast on his team’s next series.
Senior Easton Vander Stoep blocked the ensuing punt and Adrian Alvarez returned it to the Sandpoint 28, where Skyline’s offense took over. Moments later, Marlow hit Abrahn Silverio for a five-yard touchdown pass. The Grizzlies seized a 12-0 lead.
-Greg Woods/Post Register
Sugar-Salem looks for a 3-peat
REXBURG – The two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem Diggers are on their way back to the 3A football state title game.
Yet this wasn’t supposed to be.
With a 35-27 win over Kimberly at Madison High School on Friday, the Diggers pushed to 9-1 and into a title match against Homedale.
With just nine seniors on the 2020 roster and only three returning starters from 2019, many doubters looked at 2020 as a learning opportunity.
But you know what they say.
Doubters gonna doubt.
Diggers gonna dig.
“All our lives we’ve been known as the rebuild group, and we were always told our year would be a rebuilding year,” senior defensive end / left tackle Spencer Blaser said. “But we have come in, earned our spots, and proved we could compete.”
Blaser and the rest of the Sugar-Salem line did just that Friday, competing with Kimberly’s big front on both sides of the ball in a game that was not quite as close as the score.
After exchanging touchdowns in the early going, Sugar scored three unanswered touchdowns to push the score to 35-12 at the end of the third quarter.
Logan Cutler led the Sugar-Salem rushing attack with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Teammate Crew Clark added 109 and a score on 17 carries.
-Paul Lambert/For the Post Register
Firth takes down North Fremont 7-6
ASHTON — It was a snowy, blustery night in Ashton Friday as North Fremont and Firth, two of the football heavyweights in the Nuclear Conference, squared off in one of two semifinals in the 2A playoffs on the Huskies’ home field.
Time had to be taken over and over to allow the snow plows to clear the field, at least the sidelines, end zones and the hash marks as the two teams slugged it out on the field.
It was only fitting that the play that decided the contest came from a defensive gem by Firth linebacker Taedyn Jacobsen, when he snatched the ball out of mid-air and raced to the end zone some 87 yards away and then kicked the extra point to send the Cougars to the 2A finals with a 7-6 win.
On North Fremont’s first drive, Jordan Lenz scored on a 14-yard run to cap a methodical, eight-play drive similar to the drive the Huskies have relentlessly scored on all year long.
“We were able to march right down and get momentum early,” North Fremont head coach Ben Lenz said.
That was the last time an offensive player got close to the end zone.
The snow deepened and for more than two quarters, both offenses struggled to find footing.
Jacobsen came up with the big play in the third and extra point proved the difference in the game.
“A play here or there on either side of the ball could of changed things really easily,” Lenz said. “We weren’t able to pull it out in the end.”
“We played as a total unit tonight, a complete team,” Jacobsen said. “The whole team was involved, didn’t matter how cold we got, didn’t matter who was making the plays, we played as one and we accomplished one of our biggest goals of the season with this win.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal and Fred Davis/Bingham News Chronicle
South Fremont comes up short in 3A semis
South Fremont’s 48-28 semifinal loss to Homedale on Saturday was a tale of four acts. Two of those acts went well for the Cougars and another went alright, but the one that went terribly wrong dominated the scoreboard.
The Trojans and the Cougars traded scores throughout the first quarter and into the second quarter. Wide receiver Cooper Hurt ran 66-yards on a reverse to set up a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kaimen Peebles early in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
Homedale started to pull away and by the middle of the third quarter, Homedale led 41-14 and South Fremont never recovered.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal