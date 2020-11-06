RIGBY — Rigby advanced to the 5A state semifinals after a 35-28 win over Eagle on Friday night.
The second-ranked Trojans (9-0) ran their win streak to 19-straight games dating back to last season and looked like a veteran and seasoned playoff team in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to hold off a late charge by the Mustangs (6-2).
"Once the fourth quarter came around our defense just picked up a different level and gave us the ball back," said quarterback Tiger Adolpho, noting a few stalled drives and missed opportunities that could have been costly.
Eagle scored on the second play of the game as Jackson Stampfli burst through the middle and outran defenders for a 74-yard touchdown.
That seemingly caught the Trojan defense off guard, but it did spotlight what the Eagles do on offense. The Mustangs pound the ball with quarterback Ben Ford carrying the load and Stampfli can punish defenses.
"That's all we did," Rigby linebacker Landon Johnson said of preparing to stop the Mustangs' running game.
The Trojans also have a quarterback who can run, but Adolpho can also pass and his dual-threat abilities allowed Rigby to overcome the early deficit and take a 14-7 lead into the half.
Adolpho's 11-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter put Rigby up 21-7 and the defense seemed to have Ford under control. Eagle's senior quarterback took a beating as the workhorse runner and was pressured in the pocket when he tried to pass.
With the third quarter winding down, Ford connected with Cannon Morgan for a score.
Eagle got the ball back at its own 3-yard-line and quickly moved downfield to tie the game on a 24-yard scamper by Stampfli.
Gabe Mobley scored from a yard out with 6:34 left to give Rigby the lead, and after the defense held Eagle on a fourth-down attempt, Adolpho found Colton Edwards on the next possession for his second touchdown of the night and a 35-21 lead.
Eagle closed the gap with a score with 3:27 left, but would get no closer.
Rigby hosts Mountain View next week. Details to be determined.
RIGBY 35, EAGLE 28
Eagle 7 0 7 14 — 28
Rigby 7 7 7 14 — 35
First quarter
E - Jackson Stampfli 76 run (Jack Maas kick), 11:38
R - Landon Johnson 1 run (Trey Saathoff kick), 8:22
Second quarter
R - Colton Edwards 25 pass from Tiger Adolpho (Saathoff kick), 10:06
Third quarter
R - Adolpho 11 run (Saathoff kick), 8:22
E - Cannon Morgan 23 pass from Ben Ford (Maas kick), 3:57
Fourth quarter
E - Stampfli 24 run ( Maas kick), 11:26
R - Gabe Mobley 1 run ( Saathoff kick), 6:34
R - Edwards 36 pass from Adolpho (Saathoff kick), 5:10
E - Jaxon Buck 27 pass from Ford (Maas kick), 3:23
Individual Statistics
RUSHING - Eagle: Stampfli 12-112, Ford 14-150, Ethan Mikita 1-5, Jaxon Buck 1-11. Rigby: Adolpho 13-81, Zheik Falevai 14-82, Mobley 15-72, Johnson 1-1, Edwards 1-2.
PASSING - Eagle: Ford 7-25-1-108. Rigby: Adolpho 16-28-1-256.
RECEIVING - Eagle: Buck 2-28, Morgan 2-43, Mikita 2-27, Justin Hawkins 1-10. Rigby: Edwards 6-91, Taylor Freeman 2-42, Falevai 3-72, Larsen 3-36, Con Dansie2-15.