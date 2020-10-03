On those plays when yellow penalty flags weren't soiling the grass at Ravsten Stadium, the Idaho Falls and Rigby football teams both had reason for optimism on Friday night.
For Rigby, a team fighting through injuries and working with a new quarterback this year, the end result — a 43-20 victory — was enough to keep the Trojans perfect on the season at 6-0.
For Idaho Falls, a team trying to get on track in the 5A District 5-6 conference and win its first game of the season, there were some bright spots with the 20 points being the team's highest output in five weeks.
"Tonight we played way better," Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin said. "We forced turnovers, played really well ... we had some breakdowns in our coverages but other than that, the game would have been a lot closer."
Rigby jumped out to a 14-0 lead but hurt itself with turnovers and penalties. Coach Armando Gonzalez said the game plan was to work on the passing game with quarterback Tiger Adolpho returning from a high ankle sprain.
Adolpho connected with Rysen Tyler for a 42-yard score to give Rigby a 24-6 lead just before the half, but the Tigers (0-6) responded with a 76-yard drive and took advantage of a key pass interference call to close the gap when Skyler Olsen lobbed a pass to to Jackson Baker for a touchdown with nine seconds remaining.
The Tigers' Jayden Jones picked off a pass on Riby's first drive, but the Trojans regrouped as Adolpho spearheaded an 88-yard drive on the next series, highlighted by a 39-yard run and then capped by a touchdown run by Gabe Mobley to extend the lead to 31-13 and all but seal the game.
Adolpho finished 19 of 29 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and also ran for 102 yards. Zheik Falevai totaled 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns while tight end Con Dansie added 10 catches for 100 yards.
"We threw the ball a lot more than expected," Gonzalez said. "We need to work on some things."
Dansie said the Trojans may have overlooked the Tigers because of their record.
"It was a wake up call," he said.
Olsen finished 21 of 37 for 251 yards, including 75-yard bomb to Hunter Miller in fourth quarter. Miller finished with eight catches for 121 yards.
Rigby plays at Blackfoot next week and Idaho Falls takes on rival Skyline next Saturday in the Emotion Bowl.
Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 20
Rigby 14 10 7 12 --43
Idaho Falls 0 13 0 7 -- 20
First quarter
R - Zheik Falevai 3 run (Trey Saathoff kick), 8:04
R - Gabe Mobley 3 run (Saathoff kick), 2:15
Second quarter
IF - Jackson Baker 13 pass from Skyler Olsen (kick blocked), 9:13
R - FG Saathoff 24, 5:23
R - Rysen Tyler 42 pass from Tiger Adolpho (Forrest Uminski kick), 3:06
IF - Baker 23 pass from Olsen (Carter Manwaring kick), :09
Third quarter
R - Mobley 2 run ( Uminski kick), 4:17
Fourth quarter
R - Payton Van Steenkiste 5 pass from Adolpho (kick blocked), 7:53
IF - Hunter Miller 75 yards from Olsen (Manwaring kick), 5:30
R - Falevai 1 run (pass fail), 2:00
Individual stats
RUSHING -- Rigby: Falevai 11-104, Mobley 12-52, Adolpho 9-102. Idaho Falls: Kyan Jesperson 10-18, Traycen Harris 1-9, Samuel Gamino 7-50, Ben Moore 1-5, Olsen 1-(minus-8).
PASSING --Rigby: Adolpho 19-29-1-275. Idaho Falls: Olsen 21-37-0-251.
RECEIVING -- Rigby: Con Dansie 9-100, Van Steenkiste 2-16, Taylor Freeman 2-46, Coleman Lords 1-11, Tyler 3-55, Falevai 2-47. Idaho Falls: Baker 5-65, Jesperson 2-24, Tyler Elison 3-31, Miller 8-121, Jagger Hendrickson 1-5, Moore 1-(minus-1), Gamino 1-6.