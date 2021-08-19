The high school football preseason media poll is out, and lots of local teams find themselves at the top.

Rigby (5A), Skyline (4A), Sugar-Salem (3A) all topped their respective polls, which makes sense considering the Trojans came a game away from winning last year’s state title and the Grizzlies and Diggers each captured championships.

Elsewhere in the poll, Firth and North Fremont checked in at second and third, respectively in Class 2A, while Butte County collected three votes in Class 1A Division 1.

Check out the rest of the poll below.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) 2020 Pts

1. Rigby (5) 10-1 37

2. Rocky Mountain (2) 9-0 36

3. Mountain View (1) 5-4 31

4. Coeur d'Alene (2) 8-1 29

5. Highland 8-3 8

Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Eagle 4.

CLASS 4A

1. Skyline (7) 12-1 43

2. Bishop Kelly (3) 7-2 41

3. Sandpoint 5-5 21

4. Middleton 6-4 16

5. Pocatello 6-3 14

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Moscow 3, Emmett 2, Vallivue 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 10-1 45

2. Homedale (2) 8-2 40

3. Weiser 5-5 20

4. South Fremont 8-3 13

5. Gooding 8-2 12

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 8, Marsh Valley 7, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1.

CLASS 2A

1. West Side (10) 11-0 50

2. Firth 8-4 31

3. North Fremont 8-1 29

4. Declo 8-3 16

5. Melba 6-2 14

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 5, Grangeville 4, St. Maries 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. Oakley (5) 11-1 44

2. Prairie (3) 7-1 38

3. Raft River (1) 9-2 31

4. Notus (1) 7-1 12

5. Lighthouse Christian 7-3 10

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 5, Clearwater Valley 4, Butte County 3, Lakeside 2, Kamiah 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Carey (6) 8-1 46

2. Dietrich (4) 11-0 35

3. Kendrick 6-2 24

4. Horseshoe Bend 6-4 17

5. Mullan 8-2 15

Others receiving votes: North Gem 8, Garden Valley 4, Watersprings 1. 

Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

