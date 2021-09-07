SKY@TR_02.jpg
Stop us if you've heard this before: Rigby and Skyline are tops in their classifications in the new football state media poll.

The poll, released Tuesday, includes a few changes too. Sugar-Salem, off to an 0-2 start, has dropped out of the top five in 3A. South Fremont moved up a spot.

Shelley, which is off to a 2-0 start, received votes in 4A.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (12) 2-0 68 1

2. Mountain View (2) 2-0 57 3

3. Rocky Mountain 1-1 29 2

4. Eagle 2-0 27 4

5. Highland 2-1 16 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 5, Meridian 3, Lewiston 3, Skyview 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Skyline (9) 1-1 60 1

2. Bishop Kelly (4) 1-1 55 t-2

3. Pocatello (1) 2-0 37 4

4. Sandpoint 1-1 31 t-2

5. Minico 3-0 16 —

Others receiving votes: Moscow 6, Mountain Home 3, Shelley 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Homedale (14) 2-0 70 1

2. Weiser 2-0 51 3

3. Gooding 2-0 42 4

4. South Fremont 2-0 27 5

5. Fruitland 2-0 12 —

Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 5, Marsh Valley 2, Kellogg 1.

CLASS 2A

1. West Side (13) 2-0 69 1

2. Firth 1-1 44 2

3. Declo 2-0 38 4

4. North Fremont 2-0 36 3

5. Cole Valley Christian (1) 2-0 19 —

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 3, Melba 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. Oakley (11) 2-0 65 1

2. Prairie (2) 1-0 56 2

3. Raft River (1) 1-0 42 3

4. Notus 2-0 28 4

5. Butte County 2-0 18 5

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Carey (11) 2-0 67 1

2. Dietrich (2) 2-0 56 2

3. Kendrick (1) 2-0 44 3

4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 26 4

5. Rockland 2-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Mullan 3, North Gem 3, Castleford 3.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KLEW; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Jay Tust, KTVB; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Greg Woods, Post Register

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

