Others receiving votes: Moscow 6, Mountain Home 3, Shelley 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Homedale (14) 2-0 70 1
2. Weiser 2-0 51 3
3. Gooding 2-0 42 4
4. South Fremont 2-0 27 5
5. Fruitland 2-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 5, Marsh Valley 2, Kellogg 1.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (13) 2-0 69 1
2. Firth 1-1 44 2
3. Declo 2-0 38 4
4. North Fremont 2-0 36 3
5. Cole Valley Christian (1) 2-0 19 —
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 3, Melba 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Oakley (11) 2-0 65 1
2. Prairie (2) 1-0 56 2
3. Raft River (1) 1-0 42 3
4. Notus 2-0 28 4
5. Butte County 2-0 18 5
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (11) 2-0 67 1
2. Dietrich (2) 2-0 56 2
3. Kendrick (1) 2-0 44 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 26 4
5. Rockland 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Mullan 3, North Gem 3, Castleford 3.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KLEW; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Jay Tust, KTVB; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Greg Woods, Post Register
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.