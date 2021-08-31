Remember last week, when the football state media poll didn’t reveal much movement? It happened again, at least for the most part when it comes to local teams.

In Tuesday’s poll, a few District 6 teams moved around from their previous spots: Sugar-Salem dropped to No. 2 in 3A, Butte County moved up to No. 5 in 1A Division 1, and Firth fell to No. 2 in 2A.

Rigby remained No. 1 in 5A with 11 first-place votes and Skyline topped the 4A poll.

Aside from that, there wasn’t a whole lot of movement. Here is the complete poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 1-0 62 1

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 1-0 51 2

3. Mountain View (1) 1-0 41 3

4. Eagle 1-0 13 —

5. Highland 1-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 8, Coeur d’Alene 5, Capital 2, Lewiston 1, Madison 1, Skyview 1, Thunder Ridge 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Skyline (5) 0-1 45 1

t-2. Bishop Kelly (3) 0-1 42 2

t-2. Sandpoint (2) 1-0 42 3

4. Pocatello (1) 1-0 31 5

5. Middleton (2) 1-0 30 4

Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Moscow 1, Minico 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Homedale (11) 1-0 63 2

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 0-1 39 1

3. Weiser 1-0 36 3

4. Gooding 1-0 34 4

5. South Fremont 1-0 15 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Fruitland 2, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

1. West Side (13) 1-0 67 1

2. Firth 0-1 38 2

3. North Fremont 1-0 37 3

4. Declo 1-0 36 4

5. Melba 0-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Aberdeen 2, Marsing 2, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. Oakley (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Prairie (2) 1-0 50 2

3. Raft River (2) 1-0 46 3

4. Notus 1-0 22 4

5. Butte County 1-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 6, Lapwai 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Carey (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Dietrich (3) 1-0 53 2

3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 39 3

4. Horseshoe Bend 1-0 22 5

5. Mullan 0-0 17 4

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Greg Woods, Post Register; Brady Frederick, KLEW.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

