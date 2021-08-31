Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Fruitland 2, Kimberly 1.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (13) 1-0 67 1
2. Firth 0-1 38 2
3. North Fremont 1-0 37 3
4. Declo 1-0 36 4
5. Melba 0-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Aberdeen 2, Marsing 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Oakley (9) 1-0 60 1
2. Prairie (2) 1-0 50 2
3. Raft River (2) 1-0 46 3
4. Notus 1-0 22 4
5. Butte County 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 6, Lapwai 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (9) 1-0 60 1
2. Dietrich (3) 1-0 53 2
3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 39 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 1-0 22 5
5. Mullan 0-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Adrian Luevano, KIFI; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Greg Woods, Post Register; Brady Frederick, KLEW.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.