RIGBY – The cycle of the pendulum is predictable and regular.

First the pendulum swings one way, then the laws of physics mandate it swing back the other way.

The Madison Bobcats pulled that pendulum higher than usual with five straight wins over rival Rigby from 2014-2018.

With a blowout 56-6 win at Rigby High School on Friday night, the Trojans backed up a 35-20 win in 2019 and started pulling the pendulum Jefferson County’s way.

In essence, the law conservation of momentum is the universe’s way of squaring the books.

All the pluses and all the minuses are totaled into one big arithmetic stew, and the net sum is always zero.

Rigby’s way of squaring the books is domination at the line. And in the running game. And passing. Special teams. Clock management. Fan base. … Basically name it, and Friday night the 8-0 Trojans did it en route to a mercy-rule, running clock whitewashing.

Though the Rigby offense scored on all but two of its possessions, it was the Trojans’ stout defense that was on full display.

Rigby limited the Madison passing offense to just 32 yards, getting three interceptions against six Madison receptions. In all, Rigby forced five turnovers on the night.

“I am really happy with the way we were playing the ball tonight, and that all goes back to coaches getting us ready, and us executing,” Rigby senior linebacker Bridgen Craig said.

Rigby scored on all but two of its possessions, one of those going to senior big man Ricky Soliai.

For Soliai, the one-yard plunge was a dream come true, and was the perfect way to highlight senior night.

After pounding it over the goalline, big No. 73 put his arms out and flew airplane style back to a bench that was losing its collective mind.

“It meant a lot to me, and they put that play in for me special because I’m a senior,” Soliai said. “Looking forward to (the bye) next week. We’re going to relax, get healthy and watch film.”

Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho threw four touchdowns, including three to tight end Con Dansie.

Rigby tailback Zheik Falevai ran for three more scores, including a 33-yarder in the first quarter.

The defending 5A state champion Trojans have now won 18 straight and enter the 2020 state championships with a bye. Their opener will be Nov. 6 or 7 against a team to be determined.

RIGBY 56, MADISON 6

First quarter

R – Con Dansie 10 pass from Tiger Adolpho (Trey Saathoff kick) 9:19

R – Taylor Freeman 20 pass from Adolpho (Saathoff kick) 7:12

R – Zheik Falevai 33 run (Saathoff kick) 2:32

Second quarter

M – Trevor Lucero 5 pass from Ben Dredge (kick blocked) 7:38

R – Ricky Soliai 2 run (Forrest Uminski kick) 6:36

R – Falevai 2 run (Forrest Uminski kick) :21

Third quarter

R – Dansie 3 pass from Adolpho (Forrest Uminski kick) 10:29

R – Dansie 13 pass from Adolpho (Forrest Uminski kick) 4:02

Fourth quarter

R – Falevai 1 run (Forrest Uminski kick) 9:39

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING — Madison: Lucero 23-69, Dredge 14-49. Rigby: Falevai 11-70, Gabe Mobley 3-63, Benton Zagula 3-27, Adolpho 5-17, Taylor Freeman 4-14.

PASSING — Madison: Dredge 6-20-3-32. Rigby: Adolpho 13-17-0-169, Freeman 1-3-0-6.

RECEIVING — Madison: Eli Randall 2-15, Cameron Porter 1-10, Lucero 3-7. Rigby: Colton Edwards 2-59, Taylor Freeman 3-45, Dansie 4-29, Payton VanSteenkiste 2-23, Trajen Larsen 1-9, Rysen Tyler 1-6, Falevai 1-4.