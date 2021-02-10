RIGBY — The Rigby football program is making a habit of celebrating signing days.
Linebackers Landon Johnson and Brigden Craig did the honors on Wednesday afternoon, with Johnson signing as a preferred walk-on to Idaho State and Craig signing with Nevada.
Craig will be a grayshirt, meaning he’ll attend school for a year before joining the team. He’ll also move to tight end or fullback based on needs of the team.
During a recruiting season overshadowed by COVID-19, both players were happy just to get the process over and be able to move on.
“If there was one word to describe (recruiting) it’s slow,” said Johnson, a team captain and stalwart on the Trojans’ defense. He was named the Post Register All-Area Football Player of the Year this past season, making it two consecutive years a Rigby player was honored. Last year’s selection, quarterback Keegan Thompson, also signed with Idaho State.
“It’s been my dream forever to play Division I college football,” Johnson said, adding Montana Tech and College of Idaho also showed interest. Two weeks ago he got a call from ISU that there was a roster spot available.
“Ever since I touched a football I knew I wanted to go to college,” Craig said after celebrating with friends and family in the Rigby High library. “I went to all the Utah Utes games, all the BYU games, Utah State, and I enjoyed every single one of them.”
Craig, who transferred from Thunder Ridge to Rigby, had a solid season on one of the state’s top defenses.
After attending a camp at Nevada and talking to coaches, he said he was sold on the program.
“Ultimately Nevada was my best decision because I would get on the field the quickest and they had the most interest in me I felt like,” Craig said.
Coach Armando Gonzalez presided over the ceremony on Wednesday.
“We’ve got seven kids now playing Division I football,” Gonzalez said. “To be on a roster at one of the FCS or FBS schools is a big accomplishment for our kids and the community.”
Rigby has played in the 5A state championship game the past two seasons, winning the title in 2019.