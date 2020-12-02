Mountain Rivers all-conference team

All-conference teams are selected by coaches.

Co-players of the year: Brigham Lee (Sugar-Salem), Luke Thompson (Teton)

Offensive player of the year: Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont

Defensive player of the year: River Eddins, South Fremont

First team offense

Kyzon Garner, Sugar-Salem QB

Jackson Coverley, South Fremont RB

Hyrum Heuseveldt, Teton RB

Dallin Orme, South Fremont WR

Jonah Schulties, Sugar-Salem WR

Kendle Hararis, Sugar-Salem WR

Cooper Hurt, South Fremont WR

Zander Vontz, Teton OL

River Eddins, South Fremont OL

Teagan Brower, Sugar-Salem OL

Tross Rigby, South Fremont OL

Jason Wilson, Teton OL

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem K

First team defense

Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem LB

Jackson Coverley, South Fremont LB

Spencer Kasbaum, Teton LB

Boyd Sorenson, Sugar-Salem DL

Tross Rigby, South Fremont DL

Quincey Jacobson, South Fremont DL

Nathan Miller, Teton DL

Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont DB

Reid Nelson, Teton DB

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem DB

Jonah Schulties, Sugar-Salem DB

Connor Kunz, Teton DB

Cooper Cooke, Teton P

Second-team offense

Reid Nelson, Teton QB

Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem RB

Spencer Kasbaum, Teton RB

Cooper Cooke, Teton WR

Connor Kunz, Teton WR

Bridger Poulsen, South Fremont WR

Tag Bair, South Fremont WR

Jerek Rammell, Sugar-Salem OL

Ryken Clay, Sugar-Salem OL

Josh Wright, Teton OL

Quincy Jacobsen, South Fremont OL

Kash Purser, South Fremont OL

Second-team defense

Cooper Cooke, Teton LB

Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem LB

Cooper Crapo, South Fremont LB

Tag Bair, South Fremont DL

Kaden Summers, Sugar-Salem DL

Dawson Kaufman, Teton DL

Kash Purser, South Fremont DL

Dallin Orme, South Fremont DB

Eddy Ryan, Teton DB

Carson Draper, South Fremont DB

Kendle Harris, Sugar-Salem DB

Jacob Neal, Sugar-Salem DB

Honorable mention

Jake Miller, South Fremont DL

Garisen Madsen, Sugar-Salem DL

Spencer Blaser, Sugar-Salem DL

Jeimyn Fransen, South Fremont DB

Kollyn Spillman, Teton DB

Easton Kerbs, South Fremont DB

Cooper Porter, Sugar-Salem LB

Rylan Miller, South Fremont RB

Wyatt Harris, Sugar-Salem RB

Daxtyn Zollinger, Sugar-Salem RB

Cooper Butikofer, Sugar-Salem WR

Dallas Hibbert, Teton OL

Mason Weber, Sugar-Salem OL

Blake Hibbert, Teton special teams