At Watersprings, Butte County quarterback Tyler Wanstrom accounted for four passing touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards as the Pirates pulled away from Watersprings on Friday for a 42-8 win. Cummins Anderson added two receiving touchdowns and Treyton Miller ran for two scores and caught a touchdown.
"It felt good to get out there and have some sense of normal for a change," coach Sam Thorngren said.
Ethan Smith led the team with 11 tackles and a sack.
The Pirates are at Dietrich next Friday.
MT. CREST (UT) 56, BONNEVILLE 22: At Madison, The young Bees team lost its opener despite an improved second half.
"We're a young team and we knew we'd have some trials early," coach Kevin Kempf said, noting that four of the team's starters hadn't played football until Friday. "We knew we'd have our hands full."
Jordan Robison, Bryce Reeser and Jacob Perez led the offense and Xander Wolf led the defense.
Bonneville (0-1) plays at Century next week.
NORTH FREMONT 44, FILER 20: At Ashton, the Huskies broke open a close game in the second half.
Jordan Lenz ran for 151 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Luke Hill rushed for 115 yards and three scores and also passed for 100 yards. Carson Packer added 100 rushing yards.
The game was tied 14-14 at the half but coach Ben Lenz credited two red-zone stops by the defense that turned the game around in the second half as the offense got on track.
Scores
Soda Springs 18, Ririe 0
Pocatello 23, Madison 20
Sugar-Salem 13, Century 7, OT
West Side 33, Firth 6
Blackfoot 40, Thunder Ridge 21
Shelley 33, Preston 19
Skyline 33, Minico 0
Salmon 36, Anaconda (MT) 7
South Fremont 41, Timberlake 28
Jackson Hole (WY) 34, Teton 12
Declo 26, West Jefferson 14