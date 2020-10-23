At Arco, Butte County won the 1AD1 High Desert Conference title on Friday, downing Grace 26-20.
"The fourth quarter was a nail-biter," Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said.
With the win, Butte County secured a playoff spot.
Grace scored just before the half to tie the game at 14-14 and both teams had their chances in the second half.
A late defensive stand by Butte County kept the game close and Treyton Miller scored his second touchdown of the game with 30 seconds left to seal the win.
Miller finished with 124 yards rushing and Tyler Wanstrom ran for 95 yards and passed for 97. On the defensive side, Cummins Anderson forced two fumbles, recovered one, and defensive end Ethan Smith led the team with 15 tackles.
Friday Scores
Rigby 56, Madison 6
Blackfoot 34, Bonneville 14
Skyline 44, Shelley 7
Thunder Ridge 28, Hillcrest 10
Highland 61, Idaho Falls 19
Sugar-Salem 42, Mountain Home 18
Teton 19, South Fremont 13
North Fremont 22, Firth 6
West Jefferson 36, Salmon 14