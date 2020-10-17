SHELLEY – In a game that looked on paper to be very one-sided in favor of Blackfoot, turned into a defensive struggle that saw a bit of everything.
Shelley and Blackfoot relied on their defense to try and establish field position from the outset and then relied on those same defenses to establish the tone to the game throughout the contest as the Broncos held on for a 14-7 win.
The Broncos used the inside running game to try and soften up the Russets defense and repeatedly sent star running back Teegan Thomas up the middle to try and establish their style of game. Thomas responded with five, six, seven yards per carry, but penalties and dropped passes thwarted many an attempt at getting the ball deep into Shelley territory.
Thomas was able to break free late in the first quarter, for a 30-yard scoring scamper that put the Broncos ahead 7-0.
In the second quarter, it was Shelley quarterback Kaden Kidman who dazzled with his running ability as he went 38 yards for a score with 3:51 remaining until halftime and with the extra point, the game was tied at 7.
The Broncos came right back and with 46.6 seconds remaining until the halftime intermission, Blackfoot quarterback Jace Grimmett took matters into his own hands as he raced nine yards for the go ahead score and with the extra point, the Broncos led going into intermission by the score of 14-7.
Mistakes took over in the second half and things got chippy with players on both sides jawing at each other time and time again until Shelley running back Brayden Johnson would go 60 yards for the tying score, only to have it called back because of a holding call. The Russets would eventually turn the ball over on downs and when they completed a pass to do-everything player Tomy Bradshaw, he was blatantly pushed from behind and lay on the turf, in pain and the flags flew from every direction.
The end result was an unsportsmanlike penalty that only fueled the fan discontent.
Eventually, the Broncos would run out the clock.
-Fred Davis/Bingham News Chronicle
Madison rallies past Idaho Falls
The Bobcats scored twice in the final six minutes of the game to down the Tigers 28-24 on Saturday.
Kieren Valora’s pass to Eli Randall proved to be the game-winner with 24 seconds left.
Valora finished with four passing touchdowns on the day. He also ran for 70 yards.
Skyler Olsen finished 26 for 34 for 242 yards and a touchdown for Idaho Falls. Kyan Jesperson ran for 150 yards and a score.
It was the first win of the year for Madison (1-6, 1-2), which finishes the season next week against rival Rigby.
Idaho Falls dropped to 0-8 and 0-3 in conference. The Tigers host Highland next week.
Thunder Ridge sets program record
The Titans defeated Bonneville 47-6 to earn their record fourth game of the season. The Titans also have a three-game win streak while scoring averaging nearly 43 points during the stretch.
Thunder Ridge won three games last season and was winless in its inaugural season in 2018.
Thunder Ridge (4-4) hosts Hillcrest in a nonconference game on Friday.
Bonneville, at 0-7, looks for its first win next week against Blackfoot.