5A

Eagle defeated Thunder Ridge 49-0

Rigby hosts Eagle next week, tbd

4A

Skyline 49, Twin Falls 0

Sandpoint 30, Hillcrest 27

Blackfoot 42, Vallivue 12

Skyline hosts Nampa next week, tbd

Emmett hosts Blackfoot next week, tbd

3A

South Fremont plays American Falls 1 p.m. Saturday at Madison HS

Sugar-Salem awaits seeding for next week's game

2A

Bear Lake defeated West Jefferson 36-22

Firth defeated Malad 40-0

North Fremont hosts Soda Springs next week, tbd

Firth hosts Bear Lake, tbd

1AD1

Butte County awaits the winner of Saturday's Lakeside-Oakley game

1AD2

Watersprings defeated Hansen 88-56

Watersprings hosts Kendrick on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

 