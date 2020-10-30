5A
Eagle defeated Thunder Ridge 49-0
Rigby hosts Eagle next week, tbd
4A
Skyline 49, Twin Falls 0
Sandpoint 30, Hillcrest 27
Blackfoot 42, Vallivue 12
Skyline hosts Nampa next week, tbd
Emmett hosts Blackfoot next week, tbd
3A
South Fremont plays American Falls 1 p.m. Saturday at Madison HS
Sugar-Salem awaits seeding for next week's game
2A
Bear Lake defeated West Jefferson 36-22
Firth defeated Malad 40-0
North Fremont hosts Soda Springs next week, tbd
Firth hosts Bear Lake, tbd
1AD1
Butte County awaits the winner of Saturday's Lakeside-Oakley game
1AD2
Watersprings defeated Hansen 88-56
Watersprings hosts Kendrick on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.