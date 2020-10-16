The last time Skyline won a conference football title was 2017. The Grizzlies also went on to claim their second straight 4A state championship that season.
So where does the current team stand?
After Friday's 33-15 win over Hillcrest, the Grizzlies, who have held the No. 1 ranking in the state media poll for the past month, look like they have their sights set on challenging for another trophy.
The defense was able to contain the Knights' running game Friday and the offense took advantage of late turnovers to pull away in the second half.
With the win, Skyline (7-1, 3-0) secures the top spot in the 4A District 6 standings with one week left in the regular season. Hillcrest (4-4, 2-2), with losses to Skyline and Blackfoot, is currently third, but will have to rely on MaxPreps rankings to earn a spot in the postseason.
"It is very special," defensive lineman Brixton Gilbert said of winning the District 6 title, noting the last two seasons Skyline has been the bridesmaid in the conference standings. "This is the biggest thing to get that first seed, especially on senior night. It's a big win for us."
Hillcrest led early when Keegan Porter busted loose for a 37-yard score and the Knights powered in the two-point conversion on a handoff to 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman JT Roberts.
The Grizzlies responded on the next series when Cade Marlow hit Connor Maloney for 14-yard touchdown. Skyline missed the two-point conversion but took the lead in the second quarter. A 40-yard touchdown run by Hillcrest quarterback Demik Hatch put the Knights back up 15-12.
Skyline again answered, this time on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bridger Swafford to send the Grizzlies into the half with a 19-15 lead.
The second half belonged to the Skyline defense, which kept the Knights in check. Porter and Hatch were the workhorses, combining for 229 yards, but they never did find the end zone in the second half.
"We've been preparing for it all week," Gilbert said of the run game. "We just lined up and stopped the run and that was basically it."
Hillcrest drove down to the Grizzlies' 14-yard-line to start the fourth quarter, but Christean Thomas came up with an interception in the end zone. The offense then put together an 80-yard drive, capped again by Swafford, who scampered in from three yards out.
"We had a chance and we just couldn't put it in," Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said. "It's on me."
That turnover proved costly. Then things got worse for the Knights when the Grizzlies recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and capitalized when Marlow threw his third touchdown pass of the night, this one to Eli Ames to seal the game with 2:23 left.
"I'm real proud of the players," Meyer said. "They didn't quit."
"It's super cool," Skyline's Swafford said of winning the district title and conference's top seed for the playoffs.
Skyline finishes the regular season at Shelley. Hillcrest finishes with a non-conference game next week at Thunder Ridge.
SKYLINE 33, HILLCREST 15
Hillcrest 8 7 0 0 — 15
Skyline 6 13 0 14 — 33
First quarter
H - Keegan Porter 37 run (JT Roberts run), 2:55
S - Connor Maloney 14 pass from Marlow (pass fail), 0:07
Second quarter
S - Eli Ames 26 pass from Marlow (run fail), 10:26
H - Demik Hatch 40 run (Aiden Zundel kick), 2:27
S - Bridger Swafford 1 run (Davien Cruz kick), 0:36
Fourth quarter
S - Swafford 3 run ( Jace Eames pass from Marlow), 4:26
S - Ames 8 pass from Marlow (kick fail), 2:23
Individual stats
RUSHING — Hillcrest: Porter 26-124, Hatch 19-105, Kyler Stevens 1-3, JT Roberts 1-3, Tyler Schultz 1-(minus-8), Garrett Phippen 1-2. Skyline: Ames 7-13, Swafford 9-53, Marlow 5-10, Maloney 2-3, Abrahn Silverio 1-2.
PASSING — Hillcrest: Demik Hatch 0-1-1-0, Schultz 1-2-0-20. Skyline: Marlow 8-15-0-145.
RECEIVING — Hillcrest: Porter 1-20. Skyline: Ames 3-36, Maloney 2-35, Kenyon Sadiq 3-74.