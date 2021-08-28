Well, the dust has settled. Week 1 of the high school football season is behind us. That means it’s time to rehash what unfolded: Skyline dropped a heartbreaker, Rigby rolled, Idaho Falls cruised to a win — and much, much more.
This will become a routine thing around here. We’ll cover Friday night games with stories and photos online, then in the Sunday print edition, we’ll recap the games we covered in person — and the ones we couldn’t — so you, the reader, don’t miss anything.
With that, let’s get started.
Skyline falls at the buzzer to Green Canyon (UT), 16-15
At first, when Green Canyon booted the game-winning field goal at the buzzer Friday night to top Skyline, confusion descended onto the field in Rexburg.
Green Canyon, trailing by two with the ball inside Skyline’s 10, had just tried a running play. It netted only a few yards. That meant the Wolves had only a few seconds to rush the field goal unit out onto the field and try to win the game. They did so, but it wasn’t clear whether they had gotten the play off before the clock struck zeroes.
“It was close,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said, “but I would say they got it off on time.”
That’s how the Grizzlies’ 10-game winning streak, dating back to last season, came to an end.
Skyline actually opened the game with two touchdowns, one on a pass from quarterback Lachlan Haacke to Kenyon Sadiq and one from Caden Taggart. The Grizzlies’ offense features a few new pieces, but they didn’t always look so new.
But things unraveled for the Grizzlies toward the end of the game. They attempted to send a punt away and pin Green Canyon in its own territory, but the Wolves blocked the punt, setting themselves up deep in Skyline territory. Then they hit the game-winning field goal.
Next week, Skyline will go on the road again, this time to play Thunder Ridge, which opened with a narrow win over Blackfoot.
Rigby runs away with 43-6 win over Sky View (UT)
Tiger Adolpho finished 22 of 27 for 287 yards and three touchdowns as Rigby defeated Sky View (UT) 43-6 Friday night.
Zheik Falevai ran for two touchdowns and Taylor Freeman hauled in 10 catches for 137 yards.
Coach Armando Gonzalez said the team was ready to get back on the field after suffering a loss in last season's 5A state title game.
"They were ready to start fresh," he said.
Rigby hosts Post Falls on Friday.
Allan Steele/Post Register
Idaho Falls rolls past Hillcrest in 41-7 win
Idaho Falls may have been entering Friday night’s season-opener off a winless season, but you wouldn’t have guessed with the way the matchup unfolded.
The Tigers racked up a whopping 34 points in the first half alone, cruising to a win over the Knights, who kick off the Brennon Mossholder era with a loss.
The Tigers will host Blackfoot next week, while the Knights will pay a visit to Vallivue.
No luck for Firth in rematch against West Side
The rematch of last year’s 2A state championship football game was an instant classic.
West Side and Firth both scored touchdowns during a wild final 10 seconds of regulation before the two-time defending 2A champion Pirates made one more play in overtime and pulled out a 26-20 victory on Friday night in Dayton.
It appeared the Pirates, winners of 22 straight games, would suffer their first loss since 2019, but Cage Brokens fooled the Firth defense on a 33-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-10 play with less than five ticks left on the clock. The senior was also able to convert on the ensuing 2-point conversion run to give the hosts a 20-14 advantage.
“The last play (in regulation) that we scored ... (Firth) was in a deep four, cover four prevent, and so we ran a counter that we like to run,” West Side head coach Tyson Moser said. “And it really wasn’t designed to happen this way, but Cage Brokens knows he has the right to — it’s a double handoff — and he has the right to keep it if he feels like it’s open. And so he kept it and went 33 yards to score, so that’s just a senior being a senior and making a senior play.”
All the Pirates had to do to extend their program-record winning streak was pooch the kickoff, which is what they tried to do. However, the kick went further than intended and right down the middle of the field, and the Cougars gamely capitalized with a 80-or-so-yard kickoff return to the house.
Both teams struggle kicking PATs, so Firth elected to attempt a 2-point conversion pass for the win, but it was batted away by Easton Henderson.
West Side got the ball first in overtime and Brokens wasted no time with a 10-yard scoring run on the first play. The Pirates then proceeded to hold the Cougars to three yards on four plays to slam the door.
-Jason Turner/Herald Journal
Shelley opens with 15-6 win over Preston
Shelley traveled to Franklin County and scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from Preston.
The Russets took advantage of an errant snap over the head of Preston punter Brecker Knapp and got a safety, and then found paydirt on a short run to ice the game.
The Indians (1-1) scored their lone TD on a well-executed 13-yard fade pattern from Knapp to Tyler Lindhardt late in the second quarter. Preston missed the PAT and trailed 7-6 at the half in its home opener.
Preston drove pretty deep into Shelley territory on a couple of other occasions, but the Russets were up to the challenge.
The Indians also performed well defensively, just like they did in last week’s 7-6 victory over Lakeland, and got 11 tackles from Trevor Gregory. Emery Thorson rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries for the hosts.
-Jason Turner/Herald Journal
BUTTE COUNTY 74, WATERSPRINGS 14: At Butte County, the Pirates opened the season with a 74-14 win over Watersprings.
Butte County rushed for 500 yards, with Treyton Miller rushing for 112 yards and two scores and Talon Gamett rushing for a pair of scores. Freshman Razor Duke ran for 90 yards and a score.
"We're a veteran team and it just snowballed," Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said.
The Pirates host Lighthouse Christian next Friday. Watersprings is at Castleford.
SALMON 26, ANACONDA 14: In Anaconda, Montana, Colter Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another as Salmon won its season opener.
Dakota Bigelow, AJ Anderson and Tyler Fitte each caught touchdown passes. Mason Lamont grabbed three interceptions.
Salmon is at South Fremont on Friday.
Scores
Morgan (UT) 20, Sugar-Salem 3
North Fremont 34, Filer 27
Jackson Hole (WY) 51, Teton 20
Minico 26, Bonneville 8
Soda Springs 36, Ririe 0
Shoshone 26, Mackay 6
South Fremont 27, Timberlake 12
Declo 42, West Jefferson 0