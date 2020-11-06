REXBURG — The image was striking, if not foreboding. On the sideline sat two injured Skyline players: receiver Eli Ames and defensive back Cooper Owen, unable to help their team build a comeback early against Nampa in the 4A state quarterfinal.
The Grizzlies needed help. Two of their most important players couldn’t provide it.
That the Grizzlies had few problems pushing through and securing a 42-21 win over Nampa Friday night illustrates why they hold the top seed in 4A. Skyline has something resembling an embarrassment of riches on offense. They weaponized them in their second straight win at Madison’s Bobcat Stadium.
Quarterback Cade Marlow completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown, receiver Abrahn Silverio erupted for 12 carries and 127 yards and two scores and Connor Maloney scored three touchdowns. It was a combination Skyline has used often this season. It was just never so important.
Skyline’s reward is a spot in the 4A semifinals Nov. 13. The Grizzlies will host the winner of Sandpoint and Moscow at this same location.
Perhaps the most striking thing from this Skyline win was the difference in each team’s offense. The Grizzlies won, in part, because they have enough weapons to survive injuries like Ames’.
They featured seven rushers and six receivers. That kept Nampa guessing.
The Bulldogs had just three rushers and four receivers. That helped Skyline make educated guesses.
Even so, the Grizzlies’ defense sizzled. Lineman Brixton Gilbert delivered crushing blows on Plew. C.J. Reinhart made key tackles. In the fourth quarter, Parker Kucera picked off a pass, which set up a Skyline touchdown from Silverio and pushed the Grizzlies’ lead to 42-14.
Ballgame. Skyline scored 35 straight points.
Plew completed just 16 of 30 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and that one interception.
Meanwhile, Marlow and Skyline detonated Nampa’s defense. The Grizzlies didn’t lose a single turnover. They totaled 224 yards on the ground and 179 through the air. They averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
Still, it wasn’t always roses for Skyline Friday night.
Nampa drew first blood on its first series of the game. Plew found his favorite target, Butler, downfield for 34 yards. Butler muscled his way into the end zone and Nampa took a 7-0 lead.
Skyline responded immediately. The Grizzlies drove from their own territory to the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line, where Marlow handed a jet sweep to Connor Maloney, who darted in for six. Tie game, 7-7.
That’s when disaster struck for Skyline. Two series later, wide receiver Eli Ames came out with an ankle injury. A series after that, defensive back Cooper Owen left with his own injury. Neither returned for the rest of the game.
On third-and-12, Plew unfurled a rainbow toward the right sideline to Butler, who hauled it in through double coverage. One play later, Carrillo scored from seven yards out, pushing Nampa in front, 14-7.
The momentum didn’t last. Two Skyline possessions later, Silverio looked like the best player on the field. He reeled off three straight rushes: 18 yards, then 24 yards, then a 7-yard rush into the end zone, bowling over Bulldogs to help the Grizzlies draw within one.
It stayed that way, though. Skyline couldn’t complete a two-point conversion. Nampa maintained a 14-13 lead.
Skyline flipped that minutes later. Starting from their own 20, the Grizzlies covered 80 yards in about two minutes, getting big chunks through the air and on the ground alike. Swafford punctuated the drive with a two-yard touchdown rush, and with a two-point conversion, the Grizzlies took a 21-14 lead.
It stood at halftime.
Now, the Grizzlies are on to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.
Oh — they won state that year.
***
SKYLINE 42, NAMPA 21
Scoring summary
First quarter
N — Butler 34 pass from Plew (Hanna kick), 9:35
S — Maloney 1 rush (Cruz kick), 5:56
Second quarter
N — Carrillo 7 rush (Hanna kick), 11:38
S — Silverio 9 rush (2-pt failed), 7:13
S — Swafford 2 rush (Eames rush), 0:22
Third quarter
S — Maloney 1 rush (Cruz kick), 9:27
S — Maloney 7 pass from Marlow (Cruz kick), 3:34
Fourth quarter
S — Silverio 14 rush (Cruz kick), 5:41
N — Frickey 28 pass from Plew (Hanna kick), 2:22
RUSHING — Nampa: Plew 12-30, Carrillo 17-76. Skyline: Ames 3-15, Swafford 5-46, Silverio 12-127, Maloney 3 (-7), Taggart 3-19, Galbreaith 1-19.
PASSING — Nampa: Plew 16-30-1 227. Skyline: Marlow 12-17-0 176.
RECEIVING — Nampa: Butler 7-117, Lopez 5-48, Seable 1-5, Frickey 3-57. Skyline: Sadiq 1-2, Eames 2-19, Maloney 5-109, Silverio 2-25, Swafford 1-15, Price 1-3.